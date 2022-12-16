Week 15: Cardinals at Broncos - Everything we know

The Denver Broncos will be looking to avoid being embarrassed by the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14. Here is everything we have on this game.

The Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals are both working towards the finishing of disappointing seasons. Both teams had high hopes coming into the season, but both are on their way to an immediate transition to the offseason at the end of the regular season.

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett was asked what his coaching staff is looking for from players as the team plays through their final four games of the season and his message was about focusing on what one can control.

“One of the things that we’ve talked a lot about is control what we can control,” Hackett said. “You’re always going to control your attitude and your effort. That’s something that ‘Russ’ (QB Russell Wilson) talks about all the time. I think everything is being evaluated always. Every single person in this organization is always being evaluated, whether you’re in the playoffs or not. It’s about how you handle everything, how you approach your job every single day, how you attack the field on practices and meetings, and everything. It is a challenge. It’s hard when you don’t have a chance to go to the playoffs. We are professionals and we’re out here to win every day.”

Finishing strong is a good way to do that. It would be good for Hackett to see the team win three of their final four games at the very least.

Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on FOX.