Broncos fans don’t think there is anything Nathaniel Hackett can do to save his job

For this week’s Broncos Reacts Survey, we headlined with Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett and his potential to save his job in 2023 with a strong finish to this season. I argued earlier this week that it might be possible for him to make a case for a second chance if Denver finished with 3-4 wins and strong offensive performances. However, Broncos Country soundly rejected this idea with only 26% thinking he has any shot at saving his job even with a strong finish.

The second question I asked was from a few calls people made to sit Russell Wilson for the rest of the season. With the Broncos officially eliminated from the playoffs, most fans think it would make sense to sit Wilson for the final four games after he suffered a brutal concussion during a comeback attempt against the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

Personally, I disagree with this. Wilson, if anything, needs to continue to play when healthy if only to prove he can build on the successes he had last week.

With that 34-28 loss at home to the Chiefs, the Broncos did finally show life offensively. The difference in this game was a pick-six in the second quarter. A loss is a loss to many fans, but I was encouraged enough to feel like maybe this team can turn the corner a bit. Sure its “too little, too late” for this season, but it would give us some hope heading into next year that Denver will improve during the post-Hackett era.

What do you think of these survey results? Let's discuss in the comments section below.