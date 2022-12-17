Broncos vs. Cardinals score predictions for Week 15

An equal number of us here at Mile High Report are predicting a Denver Broncos win as there are a loss against the Arizona Cardinals. It would seem the negative feelings around this 3-10 squad will be persistent. Without Russell Wilson this week, it will be hard to predict how things might go.

Collectively, we see a Broncos 17-14 win over the Cardinals at home with Brett Rypien in at quarterback. Here’s how we predict the Broncos-Cardinals score individually:

Broncos 17, Cardinals 9

A game of backup quarterbacks should become a game of the better defense. I am going to go with the Denver Broncos defense here and in a solid home win over the Arizona Cardinals. - Tim Lynch

Broncos 37, Cardinals 12

If Russell Wilson is back, 37-12 Broncos! If not, 37-12 Broncos! - Adam Malnati

Cardinals 17, Broncos 9

The Broncos will underwhelm again even against another mess of a team. Our coaching is too bad to allow for any kind of feel good win. All we get this point are moral victories when they put up a good fight. Broncos Country...Let’s Ryp! - Sadaraine

Cardinals 20, Broncos 12

Wilson would’ve had me leaning Denver, but with him out and Rypien being…not…good…even on his best day…yeah…back to normal - Nick Burch

Cardinals 17, Broncos 16

I feel like I have a pretty good shot guessing the score this week. The Broncos are almost a shoe-in to put up the dreaded 1-6, and they’re also pretty much guaranteed to lose by one score. Can’t wait to watch the highly anticipated match up of Brett Rypien vs Colt McCoy. Yay. - Ross Allen

Broncos 13, Cardinals 10

I have no idea how Denver wins this game, but it does. And there will be much rejoicing … but probably not as much as the moral victory of not getting blown out by the Chiefs. What a time to be a Broncos fan. - Ian St. Clair

What is your score prediction for the Broncos-Cardinals game? Let us know in the comments section below.