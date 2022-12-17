NFL Week 15 Saturday Games: Live Updates

Welcome to Week 15 of the regular season.

There are some good games today. The first one not so much as most would expect the Vikings to take care of the Colts at home here. However, the Ravens and Browns could be interesting as AFC North games usually turn into dogfights regardless of standings.

However, the real fireworks should be the final game. The Dolphins and Bills are fighting for the AFC East. It is a must-win game for the Dolphins because the Bills are already two games ahead of them there. If Buffalo takes this game they will coast to the division title and they need the win every bit as much as Miami, because the Kansas City Chiefs have matched them stride for stride for homefield advantage.

Early games schedule