Report: Broncos activate Randy Gregory and Billy Turner off the injured reserve

According to multiple reports, the Denver Broncos are activating linebacker Randy Gregory and offensive lineman, Billy Turner, off the injured reserve ahead of their upcoming game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Per source, Broncos will activate RT Billy Turner, OLB Randy Gregory from IR to 53 today and elevate RB Devine Ozigbo, QB Jarrett Guarantano from practice squad to game-day roster vs Cards.

Ozigbo will be No 3 RB, Guarantano will be No 2 QB. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) December 17, 2022

Both Gregory and Turner signed as free agents this past offseason and were expected to be major members of this Broncos team. Gregory was supposed to replace the role vacated by Von Miller. While he was playing at a high level, he has only played in a handful of games this season and missed a majority of the offseason due to rehabbing an injury as well. As for Turner, he has been dealing with a nagging knee injury. Like Gregory, he missed a majority of the offseason and has only played in a handful of games this year as well. So, hopefully, with this extended time off, both were able to get healthy and can be key contributors for the remainder of the season.

It is expected that both will play and likely start vs. the Cardinals. We may see Turner at right tackle with Cameron Fleming moving to left tackle. As for Gregory, we will likely see him rotate in throughout the game, especially on passing downs, and get after Cardinals backup quarterback Colt McCoy.

The Broncos also announced a few other roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. They are elevating running back Devine Ozigbo off the practice squad to serve as the third running back with Mike Boone now on the injured reserve. Also, they elevated quarterback Jarrett Guarantano off the practice squad to serve as the backup quarterback in this one as well.

The Broncos are a pretty banged-up team right now so we are seeing some interesting names dressing up for them on gamedays.