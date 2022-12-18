Broncos vs. Cardinals: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Despite clearing the concussion protocol, the Denver Broncos made the decision to give Russell Wilson another week to recover from a pretty good concussion last week. He’ll be inactive for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.
“For us, he looks great out there,” Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said on Friday. “He’s been great. He’s been in meetings. He’s been doing everything great. He’s passed all the concussion protocols and done all that stuff. Just as an organization, we talked about it, and we looked at it. We just wanted to do what’s best. Player safety so important to us, and we just want to do what’s right for him in this situation.”
That kind of decision could have been impacted by how team’s like the Miami Dolphins handling the Tua Tagovailoa concussions and a ‘better safe than sorry’ approach was warranted with Wilson given the sizable and reported-on knot on his forehead after his concussion against the Kansas City Chiefs. Therefore, they are giving the reins to Brett Rypien for this game and it is still a game Denver should find a way to win.
Here’s how to watch.
TV Schedule
Who: Denver Broncos (3-10) vs. Arizona Cardinals (4-9)
When: Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 2:05 P.M. Mile High time
Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
TV Channel: FOX / Channel 7 Denver
Online Streaming: FuboTV
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), and Evan Washburn (sideline)
Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM & 94.1 FM with Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline) | Broncos Radio Network
If you are in the ORANGE areas on the map below, you will be able to watch this game on FOX. Alaska and Hawaii will not be carrying this game.
If you see ORANGE in your area, you’ll have the #Broncos #Cardinals game on FOX this weekend. #AZvsDEN https://t.co/beMsvs5OxU— Tim Lynch (@TimLynch1978) December 15, 2022
Broncos Injury Report
Player
Pos.
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Kendall Hinton
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Dre’Mont Jones
|DE
|Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Shoulder/Illness
|FULL
|FULL
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Dakota Allen
|LB
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Andrew Beck
|FB/TE
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Shoulder/Back
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Jacob Bobenmoyer
|LS
|Wrist
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|NIR – resting player
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Brandon Johnson
|WR
|Hip
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Brandon McManus
|K
|Quad (Right)
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist/Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|Concussion
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|OUT
Cardinals Injury Report
Player
Pos.
Injury
Wednesday*
Thursday*
Friday
Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday*
|Friday
|Game Status
|Zach Allen
|DL
|Hand
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Byron Murphy Jr.
|CB
|Back
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Antonio Hamilton
|CB
|Back/Illness
|--
|DNP
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|Illness
|--
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Rashaad Coward
|OL
|Chest
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Charles Washington
|S
|Chest
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Marco Wilson
|CB
|Neck
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Colt McCoy
|QB
|Neck
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Lecitus Smith
|OL
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
Broncos-Cardinals Betting Odds
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the opening line for the Broncos and Cardinals shifted back and forth as injuries hit Russell Wilson first, then Kyler Murray. After the dust settled, Denver had a slight 2.5-point home edge over Arizona earlier this week. It has since shifted back a half point and stands at a 2-point edge for the Broncos.
Fan Sentiment
Denver Broncos fans don’t think there is anything left Nathaniel Hackett could do to preserve his job beyond this season. Even a strong finish with offensive fireworks wouldn’t be enough to give him a second long for a second season.
Broncos Schedule 2022
Wk
Date
Opponent
Time (MT)
TV
Score
Record
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|1
|9/12/2022
|at Seattle Seahawks (MNF)
|6:15 PM
|ESPN / ABC
|16-17
|0-1
|2
|9/18/2022
|vs Houston Texans
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|16-9
|1-1
|3
|9/25/2022
|vs San Francisco 49ers (SNF)
|6:20 PM
|NBC / Peacock
|11-10
|2-1
|4
|10/2/2022
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|23-32
|2-2
|5
|10/6/2022
|vs Indianapolis Colts (TNF)
|6:15 PM
|Amazon Prime
|9-12
|2-3
|6
|10/17/2022
|at Los Angeles Chargers (MNF)
|6:15 PM
|ESPN
|16-19
|2-4
|7
|10/23/2022
|vs New York Jets
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|9-16
|2-5
|8
|10/30/2022
|at Jacksonville Jaguars (London, UK)
|7:30 AM
|ESPN+
|21-17
|3-5
|9
|11/6/2022
|BYE WEEK
|10
|11/13/2022
|at Tennessee Titans
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|10-17
|3-6
|11
|11/20/2022
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|16-22
|3-7
|12
|11/27/2022
|at Carolina Panthers
|11:00 AM
|FOX
|10-23
|3-8
|13
|12/4/2022
|at Baltimore Ravens
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|9-10
|3-9
|14
|12/11/2022
|vs Kansas City Chiefs (SNF)
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|28-34
|3-10
|15
|12/18/2022
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|16
|12/25/2022
|at Los Angeles Rams (Christmas Day)
|2:30 PM
|CBS / Paramount+
|17
|1/1/2023
|at Kansas City Chiefs
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|18
|1/8/2023
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|TBD
|TBD
