Broncos vs. Cardinals: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Despite clearing the concussion protocol, the Denver Broncos made the decision to give Russell Wilson another week to recover from a pretty good concussion last week. He’ll be inactive for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

“For us, he looks great out there,” Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said on Friday. “He’s been great. He’s been in meetings. He’s been doing everything great. He’s passed all the concussion protocols and done all that stuff. Just as an organization, we talked about it, and we looked at it. We just wanted to do what’s best. Player safety so important to us, and we just want to do what’s right for him in this situation.”

That kind of decision could have been impacted by how team’s like the Miami Dolphins handling the Tua Tagovailoa concussions and a ‘better safe than sorry’ approach was warranted with Wilson given the sizable and reported-on knot on his forehead after his concussion against the Kansas City Chiefs. Therefore, they are giving the reins to Brett Rypien for this game and it is still a game Denver should find a way to win.

Here’s how to watch.

TV Schedule

Who: Denver Broncos (3-10) vs. Arizona Cardinals (4-9)

When: Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 2:05 P.M. Mile High time

Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

TV Channel: FOX / Channel 7 Denver

Online Streaming: FuboTV

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), and Evan Washburn (sideline)

Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM & 94.1 FM with Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline) | Broncos Radio Network

If you are in the ORANGE areas on the map below, you will be able to watch this game on FOX. Alaska and Hawaii will not be carrying this game.

If you see ORANGE in your area, you’ll have the #Broncos #Cardinals game on FOX this weekend. #AZvsDEN https://t.co/beMsvs5OxU — Tim Lynch (@TimLynch1978) December 15, 2022

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Kendall Hinton WR Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Dre’Mont Jones DE Hip DNP DNP DNP QUESTIONABLE D.J. Jones DT Shoulder/Illness FULL FULL DNP QUESTIONABLE Courtland Sutton WR Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Dakota Allen LB Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Andrew Beck FB/TE Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Dalton Risner G Shoulder/Back LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Jacob Bobenmoyer LS Wrist FULL FULL FULL -- Kareem Jackson S NIR – resting player LIMITED FULL FULL -- Brandon Johnson WR Hip FULL FULL FULL -- Brandon McManus K Quad (Right) LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Russell Wilson QB Concussion DNP LIMITED FULL OUT

Cardinals Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday* Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday* Friday Game Status Zach Allen DL Hand DNP DNP DNP OUT Byron Murphy Jr. CB Back DNP DNP DNP OUT Antonio Hamilton CB Back/Illness -- DNP DNP QUESTIONABLE Marquise Brown WR Illness -- DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Rashaad Coward OL Chest LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Charles Washington S Chest LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Marco Wilson CB Neck LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Colt McCoy QB Neck LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Lecitus Smith OL Ankle LIMITED LIMITED FULL --

Broncos-Cardinals Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the opening line for the Broncos and Cardinals shifted back and forth as injuries hit Russell Wilson first, then Kyler Murray. After the dust settled, Denver had a slight 2.5-point home edge over Arizona earlier this week. It has since shifted back a half point and stands at a 2-point edge for the Broncos.

Fan Sentiment

Denver Broncos fans don’t think there is anything left Nathaniel Hackett could do to preserve his job beyond this season. Even a strong finish with offensive fireworks wouldn’t be enough to give him a second long for a second season.

