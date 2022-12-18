Pete Carroll almost became the Broncos defensive coordinator in 1995

Good morning, Broncos Country!

If you watched TNF this week, there was a bit of Denver Broncos news dropped in the second half.

Obviously when Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers play there will always be mentions of his dad Mike and the Broncos.

But this one from Al Michaels was a stop-you-in-your-tracks, “WTF, really?” news drop.

I don’t remember the exact moment, but Michaels brought up Pete Carroll’s coaching history. This is when Michaels mentioned Mike Shanahan being hired by the Broncos in 1995.

According to Michaels, Carroll was this close to becoming Denver’s defensive coordinator in ‘95. But a last-second call by George Seifert tugged at Carroll’s heartstrings, since Carroll grew up in the Bay Area, and he decided to go to the San Francisco 49ers for the same position.

I had never heard that before.

Obviously, it worked out just fine for Shanahan and the Broncos. Greg Robinson guided the defense en route to back-to-back Super Bowls.

But it’s always fascinating to think about what could have been. And how things may have changed/gone differently if Carroll had decided to join Shanahan’s staff in Denver.

Broncos Blast

I joined Klahr and Kompany on Saturday morning for my weekly Broncos Blast segment on Denver ESPN 1600 AM. This week we discuss how Broncos Country should prepare for terrible football today.

Broncos News

Way Back When: Remembering Charley Trippi

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi.

Kyle, Mike Shanahan and Klint, Gary Kubiak talk football | 9news.com

Kyle is winning in San Francisco with a third-string QB. Klint will call plays for backup QB Rypien this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Broncos' Javonte Williams relies on faith, family in recovery from knee surgery

Broncos' Javonte Williams relies on faith, family, and friends in his recovery from knee surgery.

Broncos DE Randy Gregory nears return from injury - Denver Broncos Blog- ESPN

Denver has sorely lacked a stout pass rush defense, something Gregory could help account for if he returns Sunday.

To a degree, time has vindicated former Broncos coach Vance Joseph - DenverFan

The four years since the Vance Joseph era showed that he was hardly the biggest problem with the Broncos’ operation.

NFL News

