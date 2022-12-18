Week 15: Cardinals at Broncos - Live Coverage

The Denver Broncos lost their starting quarterback to a concussion last week, but so did the Arizona Cardinals. Except Kyler Murray went down with a season-ending knee injury. That leveled the field a bit as both teams will need to try to win this game with their backup quarterbacks.

In-Game Updates

12:30 PM: The Broncos gameday inactives include a host of starters (injuries have been a huge problem for years now), but there was some good news. They did get three starters back with Dalton Risner, Billy Turner, and Randy Gregory all returning to the active roster against the Cardinals today.

2:04 PM: Denver actually lost the opening coin toss and would receive the ball to start the game. They are 10-4 on opening coin tosses this season.

2:16 PM: With their opening drive, Brett Rypien came out throwing the ball and helped Denver get some critical opening drive points. A holding penalty killed the drive, but not the 52-yard field goal from Brandon McManus. Denver is up 3-0 early in the first quarter.

2:31 PM: In two drives, the Broncos have lost both Quinn Meinerz and Dalton Risner to injuries. Both are listed as questionable to return. The Broncos have given up two sacks on three plays since both left the game.

2:39 PM: Justin Simmons picked off Colt McCoy and made a great return, but Brandon McManus missed the 38-yard field goal attempt to keep the score 3-0 Denver in the first quarter. Full first quarter recap.

2:50 PM: The Cardinals marched down the field on their next drive and tied things up on a 45-yard field goal from Matt Prater.

2:59 PM: After being poked in the eye, guard Quinn Meinerz was officially ruled out of the game in the second quarter.

3:28 PM: A pathetic offensive line has given up six sacks a strip to ensure the Cardinals got more points before halftime behind a 50-yard field goal from Prater. Cardinals up 6-3. Full second quarter recap.

3:54 PM: On the Cardinals opening third quarter drive, they got it close enough for Matt Prater who booted a 55-yard field goal through to put up what seems like an insurmountable 9-3 lead over the Broncos.

4:08 PM: Powered behind a strong rushing attack, the Broncos Latavius Murray eclipsed the 90-yard mark on the day on a scoring drive that was capped by a Marlon Mack 3-yard touchdown to put Denver up 10-9.

4:20 PM: The Broncos were driving late in the third quarter just outside of the red zone, but Rypien threw an ill-advised pass into double-coverage for the interception. Full third quarter recap.

4:23 PM: Attendance was announced after the third quarter. A whooping 18,423 no shows were reported for this game. Technically still a “sell out” crowd.

4:30 PM: Latavius Murray broke the 100-yard barrier and finished the Broncos drive with a 10-yard touchdown run to put Denver up 17-9 with 11 minutes to go in the game.

4:36 PM: Justin Simmons may have sealed the game with his second interception of the game. He returned it all the way to the Cardinals 8-yard line. Brett Rypien would hit Eric Tomlinson for a decisive touchdown to put Denver up 24-9.

4:50 PM: The Cardinals needed just three minutes to fly down the field to score a touchdown, but Denver’s defense woke up in time to stop their 2-pt conversion attempt to keep it a two score lead at 24-15.

Game Preview

Few people in Denver need this win more than Nathaniel Hackett. Most of us don’t think he has any chance to save his job, but if he is to make his case to George Paton and the Broncos’ ownership group he’ll need a very strong finish to the season. That must begin today with a win over the Cardinals.

Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on FOX.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, I am covering all my picks this year on TallySight. The Broncos are slight home favorites and that is something I’m good with. I think Denver wins this game and covers the minimal spread here. As with every Broncos game this year, take the under and you’ll likely come out a winner there.