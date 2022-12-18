Broncos vs. Cardinals gameday inactives: Week 15

As expected, the Denver Broncos will be without Russell Wilson in this game and they’ll also be without both Courtland Sutton and Kendall Hinton. Fresh signing Freddie Swain will be active for Denver after joining the team this week. He will be active against the Arizona Cardinals.

Surprisingly, Quinn Bailey will also be out of this game and they lost Netane Muti to the Las Vegas Raiders. Fortunately, they will get Dalton Risner back for this game so we won’t see much of rookie Luke Wattenburg who has struggled mightily in his first season. With Dre’Mont Jones and Jacob Matin both heading to IR, we’ll also get some good looks at rookies Eyioma Uwazurike and Matt Henningsen in this game. Randy Gregory and Billy Turner also return and are active.

The team and local media has been largely working hard to circle the wagons around Loren Landow, but for a team that has the most injuries since 2018 it should lead to some changes. Accountability has been lacking under Joe Ellis and it would be good to see that return to Dove Valley under the new owners.

Here is the full list of gameday inactives for the Broncos and Cardinals today.

Broncos inactives Player Position Player Position Russell Wilson QB Courtland Sutton WR Kendall Hinton WR Albert Okwuegbunam TE Elijah Garcia DL Quinn Bailey OT Michael Qjemudia CB