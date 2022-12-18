Broncos vs. Cardinals third quarter recap

The Arizona Cardinals had just 87 total yards in the first half, but opened the second half with possession and a 6-3 lead over the Denver Broncos.

Colt McCoy was knocked out of the game on that opening drive, but third-string Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley showed poise and ability to get close enough for Matt Prater to boot a 55-yard field goal through to extend Arizona’s lead to 9-3.

9-3 feels insurmountable. — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) December 18, 2022

Cardinals 9, Broncos 3.

The Broncos next drive got off to a good and a bad start. Good in that Latavius Murray broke loose for a huge 35-yard run to the Cardinals 44-yard line. Bad in that backup guard Tom Compton went down with an injury on the play.

The Broncos got another big play on that drive on a pass to Eric Tomlinson down to the goal line where Marlon Mack would punch it in for the Broncos lead.

Broncos 10, Cardinals 9.

After forcing a quick three and out, the Broncos next drive opened with a seventh sack on Brett Rypien. On third and long, however, Rypien found Jerry Jeudy open for a huge first down. Two plays later, Jeudy was open again for his sixth catch of the game to get Denver into the Cardinals side of the field and in field goal range.

Rypien made some magic getting a completion off while he should have been sack, but then threw an interception on the very next play to end the third quarter.