7 winners, 3 losers from the Broncos 24-15 win over the Cardinals

So that’s what a win feels like.

For just the fourth time this season, the Denver Broncos actually won. This time 24-15 on Sunday against an Arizona Cardinals team playing their third-string quarterback. A win is a win ... I guess.

“Celebrate all wins.”

That’s what it’s come to for this once proud franchise.

For those interested, there were 18,423 no-shows on Sunday.

Per the usual, I’m bound to forget someone, leave them off or put them in the wrong category, so please mention them in the comments.

Winners

Justin Simmons

The Broncos safety got two picks to help his team get the win. Simmons also finished with four tackles (two solo) and two passes defended.

DeShawn Williams

Have a day. Williams had five tackles (two solo), 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and four quarterback hits. Have a day, indeed. What a great showing for Williams.

Pat Sutain II

The Broncos cornerback sealed the game with his second interception of the season.

Latavious Murray

Denver’s running back also had himself a day, as well. Murray finished with 24 carries for 130 yards and a touchdown. Murrary was no doubt the catalyst for the Broncos offense on Sunday.

Marlon Mack

He only had 37 yards on five carries, but Mack also got in the end zone. The Broncos offensive line can’t pass protect, but it did the job on the ground on Sunday. Murray and Mack combined for 167 yards rushing.

Brett Rypien

I guess? The offense scored 24 points, so there’s that. Rypien wasn’t great. He wasn’t terrible. He had a touchdown and a pick on 21-of-26 passing for 197 yards.

Eric Tomlinson

Denver’s tight end only had three catches, but one of them was for a touchdown. That gets you on the winners’ list.

Losers

The turf

The Broncos must have forgotten to water the grass at Mile High. There’s a metaphor in there somewhere.

Seattle Seahawks’ Draft pick

At least this win produced something positive.

Nathaniel Hackett’s facial hair

He wants to distract us all from how terrible he is at his job with whatever that thing is on his face.