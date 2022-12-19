Game balls for the Broncos 24-15 win over the Cardinals

It has been so long that we almost forgot to get our game balls out for this Denver Broncos 24-15 win over the Arizona Cardinals. In fact, we’d have to go all the way back to just before Halloween to find the last time this team won a game. That was a very long time ago.

Also, for a change, we’ll see some offensive game balls to go along with the typical defensive game balls. It was nice to see Denver out there scoring some points and controlling the point of attack in the run game.

Here are Mile High Report’s game balls for this big win.

Justin Simmons

I love me some Justin Simmons. The Broncos are surprisingly resilient this season despite all of the adversity of losing so many close games. It has been their defense who has held them together and Simmons came up big for them in this game. Against a second, then third string quarterback, a great defense should feast. And feast they did. Justin Simmons took two interceptions and set the tone all game long for a smothering defense that surrendered just a single touchdown again this week. - Tim Lynch

Latavius Murray

Latavius Murray carried the ball 24 times for a season high 130 yards with a long of 35. This marked the second time this season he has gotten a run of 20 or more for Broncos. His 130 rushing yards was the most by a Bronco this season and the most by a Bronco since Melvin Gordon had 131 on Dec. 6, 2020. - Joe Mahoney

Brett Rypien

Give the kid credit, he was running for his life, isn’t very good, and still kept his composure. Send him a gift card or something - Nick Burch

DeShawn Williams

People have been complaining about the pass rush and the Bradley Chubb trade for the last month, but they might’ve all been silenced now. Chubb’s contract looks like a huge mistake, and Denver has Williams stepping up and making some big time plays from the interior dline. With his two sacks from the Cardinals game, he has doubled his previous season best at that stat. - Ross Allen

Jerry Jeudy

My complaint has been people not showing up and fighting. Jerry has been showing up. - Mike DeCicco

“No Shows”

Mile High Salute to those fans who didn’t bother watching Sunday’s game or even showing up. That huge number of no-shows sends a much louder message than that meaningless win over a team playing its third-string QB. - Ian St. Clair

I don’t have a complete list of no-show counts in Broncos history, but today's is one of the largest.



Some notable no-show totals:



12/30/90 vs. GB: 29,076

12/1/19 vs. LAC: 19,094

TODAY vs. AZ: 18,423

12/14/75 vs. PHI: 15,789

1/8/22 vs. KC: 14,571

12/10/89 vs. NYG: 12,771 (snow) — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 19, 2022

Nathaniel Hackett

For what it’s worth, the team was prepared. They executed his game plan and got a win with a back up QB under center. Good for him. I doubt he will get many more of these in the future. - Adam Malnati

Who gets your game ball for the Broncos-Cardinals game? Let us know in the comments below!