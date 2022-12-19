Broncos win rings hollow as problems persist

In last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Denver Broncos were officially eliminated from playoff contention in 2022. Poor coaching, poor quarterback play, poor offensive line play, poor football; take your pick for reasons why.

But wait, there’s hope!

The Denver Broncos won on Sunday at home against the reeling Arizona Cardinals! Our 2nd-string quarterback beat their 3rd-stringer. It’s the annual preseason tilt we have all grown to love, but we got to see it in December. Lucky us.

With over 18,000 no shows fans are sending the message that win or lose, they’ve seen plenty of whatever this is. Sadly, it will take some time for that discontent to trickle down to the team’s ownership. Sure, losses at the concession stand will smart in the near term, but, as usual, it’s the fans who are eating this team’s ineptitude.

Before the season even began, the team had already made their money on ticket sales. All those empty seats in the stadium? Those came at the expense of the fans. They had to eat those seats because there was literally anything better to do the week before Christmas than watch Brandon McManus miss 38-yarders. Then there were those that were selling their tickets for fractions of face value just to get some return on the horrid investment season tickets have been in 2022. When you can see the Broncos logo in the upper deck during a game, that says fans think it’s a better use of their money to NOT watch the Broncos in person.

...but the Broncos won on Sunday. With nothing to play for other than to torpedo the Seattle Seahawks top-3 pick in next years draft, forgive me if I don’t show up to work wearing a jersey in full facepaint. 12-quarters of regular season football remain for this doomed 2022 football club. Let’s get there and turn the page on this crisis of competence as quickly as we possibly can.

