Monday Night Football Week 15: Rams at Packers - Live Updates

The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams were both playoff teams last season and have fallen sharply off their production a year ago with both teams just a loss or two away from double-digit losses in 2022. Aaron Rodgers has zero weapons on offense and the Rams seem to have everyone on injured reserve.

Kickoff is set for Monday, December 19, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin and will air on ESPN. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, fuboTV will be streaming this game.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, I am covering all my picks this year on TallySight. I like the Packers here, but I don’t feel too confident they will cover that 7.5-point spread. With inclement weather and two rather poorly performing teams, I think we’ll see a closer score here tonight.