Broncos vs. Ravens practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos have ruled out WR KJ Hamler, DL Jonathan Harris, LB Dakota Allen, and FB/TE Andrew Beck from their Week 13 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. The good news is they have three starters who are listed as questionable, but potentially able to play in this game.
Courtland Sutton came down with what Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett has called a ‘stomach bug’ and did not practice on Friday, but it could mean he’ll be okay to play on Sunday. Additionally, both cornerback K’Waun Williams and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy progressed from DNP to Limited on the practice reports this week.
Williams got two practices in, so I would edge him slightly ahead in his return over Jeudy. As for Jeudy, Hackett noted he’ll remain a game-time decision.
“He’ll be a game-time decision,” Hackett said. “We’re still not 100 percent on if he’s going to go, so he’s just questionable. It was good to have him out there for a little bit.”
He did get some team drill activities in on Friday, which is a step in the right direction for him. Denver needs all the starters they can get in these final six games as they have a brutal season-ending schedule to face.
Here is your full Broncos-Ravens practice participation report for Friday.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Dakota Allen
|LB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Andrew Beck
|FB/TE
|Hamstring/Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|KJ Hamler
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Jonathan Harris
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|Illness
|--
|--
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Jacob Bobenmoyer
|LS
|Wrist
|--
|--
|LIMITED
|--
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist/Elbow/Knee
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Kendall Hinton
|WR
|Foot
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|NIR – resting player
|DNP
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Dre’Mont Jones
|DE
|Illness
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Brandon McManus
|K
|Quad (Right)
|--
|--
|FULL
|--
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Jalen Virgil
|WR
|Hip
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
Ravens Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Del’Shawn Phillips
|OLB
|Quad
|--
|DNP
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Jason Pierre-Paul
|OLB
|NIR – resting player
|--
|--
|DNP
|--
|Ronnie Stanley
|T
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Tylan Wallace
|WR
|Hamstring
|--
|LIMITED
|DNP
|OUT
|Marcus Peters
|CB
|NIR – resting player
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|--
|Nick Boyle
|TE
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|FULL
|--
|Ben Cleveland
|G
|Illness
|--
|DNP
|FULL
|--
|Daniel Faalele
|T
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|FULL
|--
|Kyle Hamilton
|S
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
|Marlon Humphrey
|CB
|Ankle
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|Quad
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Patrick Mekari
|T
|Illness
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
Loading comments...