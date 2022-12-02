Broncos vs. Ravens practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos have ruled out WR KJ Hamler, DL Jonathan Harris, LB Dakota Allen, and FB/TE Andrew Beck from their Week 13 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. The good news is they have three starters who are listed as questionable, but potentially able to play in this game.

Courtland Sutton came down with what Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett has called a ‘stomach bug’ and did not practice on Friday, but it could mean he’ll be okay to play on Sunday. Additionally, both cornerback K’Waun Williams and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy progressed from DNP to Limited on the practice reports this week.

Williams got two practices in, so I would edge him slightly ahead in his return over Jeudy. As for Jeudy, Hackett noted he’ll remain a game-time decision.

“He’ll be a game-time decision,” Hackett said. “We’re still not 100 percent on if he’s going to go, so he’s just questionable. It was good to have him out there for a little bit.”

He did get some team drill activities in on Friday, which is a step in the right direction for him. Denver needs all the starters they can get in these final six games as they have a brutal season-ending schedule to face.

Here is your full Broncos-Ravens practice participation report for Friday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Dakota Allen LB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Andrew Beck FB/TE Hamstring/Illness DNP DNP DNP OUT KJ Hamler WR Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Jonathan Harris DL Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Courtland Sutton WR Illness -- -- DNP QUESTIONABLE Jacob Bobenmoyer LS Wrist -- -- LIMITED -- Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow/Knee DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Kendall Hinton WR Foot FULL FULL FULL -- Kareem Jackson S NIR – resting player DNP FULL FULL -- Dre’Mont Jones DE Illness DNP LIMITED FULL -- Brandon McManus K Quad (Right) -- -- FULL -- Dalton Risner G Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Jalen Virgil WR Hip FULL FULL FULL --

Ravens Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Del’Shawn Phillips OLB Quad -- DNP DNP QUESTIONABLE Jason Pierre-Paul OLB NIR – resting player -- -- DNP -- Ronnie Stanley T Ankle LIMITED LIMITED DNP QUESTIONABLE Tylan Wallace WR Hamstring -- LIMITED DNP OUT Marcus Peters CB NIR – resting player DNP DNP LIMITED -- Nick Boyle TE Illness DNP DNP FULL -- Ben Cleveland G Illness -- DNP FULL -- Daniel Faalele T Illness DNP DNP FULL -- Kyle Hamilton S Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE Marlon Humphrey CB Ankle DNP LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE Lamar Jackson QB Quad LIMITED FULL FULL -- Isaiah Likely TE Ankle LIMITED FULL FULL -- Patrick Mekari T Illness DNP LIMITED FULL --