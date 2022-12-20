Broncos vs Rams betting odds for Week 16

The spread between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams has bounced around a bit at opening. First, it was a ‘pick’em’ last week then swung towards Denver at 1.5-points on Sunday and is now swinging back towards the Rams here on Tuesday.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos stand as 1-point underdogs to the Rams in Week 16. The over/under for this game stands at 35.

Broncos vs. Rams betting odds

Denver Broncos (4-10) at Los Angeles Rams (4-10)

Sunday, December 25, 2022 at 2:30 P.M. Mile High time

SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

ATS Betting Lines: Los Angeles -1

Moneyline Odds: Denver -110 / Los Angeles -110

Over/Under: 35

Baker Mayfield didn’t look great against the Green Bay Packers last night and will face a Broncos defense that will surely make things difficult for him next week. We should expect Russell Wilson back in the lineup too as he had cleared the concussion protocol last week, but the Broncos chose to give him an extra week to recover from the concussion he suffered in Week 14.

However, it’ll be hard to put any money on the Broncos given how inconsistent and erratic they have been on offense. Brett Rypien led them to 24 points on Sunday, but he did it against an Arizona Cardinals defense that has given up a league-high 372 points this season.

What do you think Broncos Country?