Broncos Reacts Survey: Week 16

The Denver Broncos are coming off a two score victory over the Arizona Cardinals and they did it through complementary football. Both offense and defense came up with the big plays to win a game handily. That is something we haven’t seen all season.

So with the Los Angeles Rams coming up on Christmas Day, should the Broncos go ahead and shut Russell Wilson down for the remainder of the season despite having cleared the concussion protocol late last week? They could roll with Brett Rypien instead and just get through the final three games as healthy as possible with your starters for next season.

That is the focal point of this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey for Broncos Country.