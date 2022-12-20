Ronnie Hillman reportedly in hospice care

Orlando Franklin, a former Denver Broncos offensive lineman from 2011-2014, announced on Twitter that his old teammate Ronnie Hillman is currently in hospice care.

#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well. — Orlando Franklin (@OFranklin74) December 20, 2022

104.3 The Fan’s Derek Wolfe, who also played with Hillman and Franklin, shared that Hillman is suffering from liver cancer and pneumonia.

The Long Beach, CA native was a third-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, going to the Denver Broncos. He logged a touchdown in each of his first two seasons, with 330 yards rushing in 2012 and 218 yards rushing in 2013 (14 and ten games played, respectively). He would follow this up in 2014 with 3 TDs and a total of 434 yards rushing.

2015, the season leading up to the Super Bowl, was prime time for Hillman. He scored 7 touchdowns and recorded 863 yards rushing, having played 16 games and starting ten of them. He would go on to win Super Bowl 50 with the team that year.

Hillman hasn’t suited up with the Broncos since 2016, but he’s always going to be part of Broncos Country. Please send prayers, positive energy, and anything else you can for him and his family.