Some fans are crazier than others

The story of the day has to be that of a Kansas City Chiefs super fan who allegedly was arrested for armed robbery. I kid you not. Link below in the NFL news and here’s Pat McAfee’s very entertaining take as well:

I mean, every fan base I’m sure has its share of hooligans. I’m just saying that I can’t recall any Broncos super fan becoming a felon (those of you out there in Broncos Country hit up the comments if you know of some as I’m sure we’d all love to get educated about some of the wilder sides of our own fan base).

Broncos News

Broncos promote QB Jarrett Guarantano to active roster, place CB Darius Phillips on injured reserve

Guarantano joined the Broncos' practice squad in early December.

Mile High Morning: DeMarcus Ware shares his Broncos memories on ‘Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli’

Ware and Peyton Manning told stories from the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 win, the time Manning fooled Ware on a bootleg play and more.

Other NFL News

Famed Chiefs Superfan Arrested, Suspected of Bank Robbery - Sports Illustrated

Instead of supporting his favorite team on Sunday, the diehard Kansas City fan was behind bars.

2022 NFL Playoffs: One reason for hope for each bubble team

Cynthia Frelund provides one reason to hope for the 13 teams still in contention but on outside of the playoff picture looking in entering Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 16: Dak Prescott among four superstars playing below expectation

David Carr reveals four offensive superstars who are playing below expectation as playoff races heat up. Plus, Christian McCaffrey cracks the offensive player rankings for the first time this season. See the full pecking order, 1-15.

Ravens claim WR Sammy Watkins as Devin Duvernay put on IR

The Ravens have claimed veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins off waivers as wide receiver Devin Duvernay suffered an injury to his right foot in Tuesday's practice and was put on injured reserve.

Rams' Matthew Stafford says spinal contusion won't force him to retire

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is on injured reserve with a spinal cord contusion but said the injury won't force him into retirement.

Jaguars Loss Exposes Dallas Cowboys' Flaws | Football Outsiders

The Cowboys have clinched a playoff berth but if they want to win in the postseason, they'll need to fix holes on their offensive line and defense.