Pat Surtain II is a Pro Bowler

It’s an early Christmas present!

The NFL officially dropped the 2023 Pro Bowl rosters today, and the Denver Broncos very own cornerback Patrick Surtain II is in the lineup as a starter. Justin Simmons was also included as a first alternate at the safety position.

Pro Bowl Pat



Retweet to congratulate @PatSurtainll on being named a starter in the #ProBowlGames!



» https://t.co/gDUcvVQgLU pic.twitter.com/FHF4Bd5eyg — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 22, 2022

Surtain, who has recorded 55 tackles, a forced fumble, and two interceptions so far this year, is joined by three other AFC cornerbacks for the Pro Bowl team: Sauce Gardner (NY Jets), Marlon Humphrey (Baltimore), and Xavien Howard (Miami).

The Pro Bowl will be hosted at Allegiant Stadium on February 5, 2023, at 1pm Mile High time.

Related NFL to replace Pro Bowl with a weeklong skills competition and a flag football game

Congratulations for this honor, PS2! I’m so excited for this guy and what he’s doing in Denver. Here’s to many more years with him at CB.

You can find the full AFC roster here. For those curious about the NFC’s as well, here you go.