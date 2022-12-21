 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Pat Surtain named to first Pro Bowl

Pat Surtain II is a Pro Bowler

The highly-impactful cornerback has been officially named to the Pro Bowl’s 2023 AFC roster

By Eli Nicholson
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

It’s an early Christmas present!

The NFL officially dropped the 2023 Pro Bowl rosters today, and the Denver Broncos very own cornerback Patrick Surtain II is in the lineup as a starter. Justin Simmons was also included as a first alternate at the safety position.

Surtain, who has recorded 55 tackles, a forced fumble, and two interceptions so far this year, is joined by three other AFC cornerbacks for the Pro Bowl team: Sauce Gardner (NY Jets), Marlon Humphrey (Baltimore), and Xavien Howard (Miami).

The Pro Bowl will be hosted at Allegiant Stadium on February 5, 2023, at 1pm Mile High time.

Congratulations for this honor, PS2! I’m so excited for this guy and what he’s doing in Denver. Here’s to many more years with him at CB.

You can find the full AFC roster here. For those curious about the NFC’s as well, here you go.

