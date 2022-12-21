 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Broncos vs. Rams practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos are looking to get some starters back for their Christmas Day road game against the Los Angeles Rams. Here is your Wednesday injury report.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos will be on the road on Christmas Day to take on the Los Angeles Rams and they could see several key starters return to the lineup for this game. Randy Gregory and Kendall Hinton were both DNP’s on Wednesday, but Courtland Sutton and K’Waun Williams were both LIMITED. It would be really good to see both of those guys return to the lineup in Week 16.

One key omission on the injury update was quarterback Russell Wilson. Despite our poll this week around the idea of potentially shutting him down for the season, it would seem the team has no intention of doing that. When asked how he feels this week, Wilson had zero concerns.

“I feel great. [I’m] super aware,” Wilson said on Wednesday. “The medical team here did a great job. To be able to heal quickly and just to be able to get back on the field and be able to practice Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. I was ready to roll. To give me an extra week and let those guys get in there — Brett [Rypien] did a great job stepping up and stepping in. I’m ready to rock and roll.”

Denver is coming off a strong 24-point performance against the NFL’s worst scoring defense in the Arizona Cardinals that is giving up nearly 27-points per game this season. The Rams are slightly better, but are still middle of the road. It would be nice to see Denver keep putting up 20+ in games.

Here is your full Broncos-Rams practice participation report for Wednesday.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Randy Gregory OLB Knee DNP
Kendall Hinton WR Hamstring DNP
Latavius Murray RB Foot LIMITED
Kareem Jackson S NIR – resting player LIMITED
Courtland Sutton WR Hamstring LIMITED
K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Knee LIMITED
Jacob Bobenmoyer LS Wrist FULL
Dalton Risner G Shoulder/Back FULL

Rams Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Brian Allen OC Calf DNP
Marquise Copeland DT Ankle DNP
Aaron Donald DT Ankle DNP
Jake Gervase LB Ankle DNP
Travin Howard LB Hip DNP
Ben Skowronek WR Calf DNP
John Wolford QB Neck DNP
David Long Jr. DB Groin LIMITED

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.

