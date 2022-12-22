Big game for Russell Wilson vs. Los Angeles Rams

This Christmas is a golden opportunity for Russell Wilson to capitalize on his performance against the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago. At the time of Russ’ injury, taking him out of the game and next week’s, Russ had 247 passing yards, three touchdowns, and was leading the team in rushing yards with 57. This was the type of Russ Denver Broncos fans expected this season, but were severely deprived.

However, with Wilson aiming to return for the Christmas Day matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, there is a lot to look forward to outside of opening gifts and spending time with family this Sunday even though the Broncos have kissed playoffs goodbye. This is a golden opportunity for the Broncos to have another great offensive showing, which has been a rarity this season to say the least.

The Rams offensive line is in for a matchup nightmare going against the Broncos pass rush. Let’s see if this Broncos D going against a weak Rams O can set Russ and the offense up with great field position to get points on the board. Not to mention on the other side of the ball, Jerry Jeudy is starting to heat up with a seven catch game last week, Latavius Murray pounded for 130 yards on the ground last week, and on top of that Courtland Sutton will likely be retuning as another Christmas Day present. If the Russ can string together another solid offensive performance, it can put some of minds of Broncos Country at ease for next season.

