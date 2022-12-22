NFL picks for Week 16 of the 2022 season

It’s getting interesting here at Mile High Report with three weeks left for these regular season picks. I had a monster week last week going 13-3 and have closed the gap on Adam Malnati in a big way. He’s still in first with 135 wins to my 131 wins, but he was nearly up double-digits last week. I will be more than a little hyped if I can close the gap even more this week.

Here are the rest of our NFL picks for Week 16 courtesy of Tallysight. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Meanwhile in our MHR Challengers group, Immatryin2score is holding all challengers at bay with a whooping 147 wins through 15 weeks. Second place is Little44 at 142. Our top weekly performers were myself and Orange&BluesBros who both picked up 13 wins last week.

Here is how to join the Mile High Report pick’em group.

Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup

Group ID#: 44010

Password: LetsRide

Let’s see who is the top Bronco in Pick’em. Good luck!