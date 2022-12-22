Broncos Start Em, Sit Em: Week 16 vs. Rams

If you’ve made it this far in the fantasy football playoffs, chances are you don’t have many Denver Broncos on your team. Denver’s offense is dead last in scoring with 15.6 points per game which limits scoring opportunities from a fantasy perspective. The offense has seen recent improvement, however, scoring 20.3 points per game across the last three contests. Is the recent momentum enough to carry any Broncos into your lineup?

Quarterback

Sit Russell Wilson

Although the Rams secondary has been questionable this season, their defense has limited opposing quarterbacks to the 10th fewest fantasy points in the league. They are sacking quarterbacks just 2.1 times per game, the 23rd fewest in the league, which is good news for Russell Wilson’s return to action. The last time Wilson was on the field, he tallied his second highest point total of the season, posting 25.58 points against the Chiefs. While that’s all encouraging, the Rams are averaging the second fewest points in the NFL, behind Denver. With the two lowest scoring offenses squaring off, it’s likely to be a slow-paced game, unlike a matchup with the Chiefs. Despite some reasons for optimism, it’s best to look elsewhere in the semi-finals of the fantasy playoffs.

Running Back

Sit Latavius Murray & Marlon Mack

Despite the Los Angeles Rams struggles and Aaron Donald missing time, Los Angeles remains stout against the run. They’re allowing 104.5 rushing yards per game, the fourth fewest in the league. Latavius Murray is coming off his best game of the season with 130 rushing yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. Marlon Mack has been effective in a complimentary role, but neither should be relied upon in a difficult matchup in the middle of the fantasy playoffs. If you’re desperate, Murray is in the RB3 range but will likely be touchdown dependent.

Wide Receiver

Start Jerry Jeudy as a WR3/Flex / Sit Courtland Sutton

The one area that the Rams defense is ceding fantasy points is to opposing wide receivers, as they’re allowing 28.4 for the 21st mark in the league. Even so, it’s a major question mark if Denver’s top two targets will be able to take advantage. The duo has played well at times while lacking consistency at others. Courtland Sutton started the season strong, averaging 15.4 fantasy points per game through the first five weeks before falling to 3.6 in week’s 6-8. After the week 9 bye, Sutton averaged 13 points across the next three weeks before suffering a hamstring injury in week 13. Although the wideout is trending towards playing this week, he remains questionable and may not be operating at full strength. Jerry Jeudy has played quite well in Sutton’s absence, averaging 19.3 points in the last three games. A huge chunk of that production comes from his three-touchdown game, however. I’m not confident in either one of them, but it’s likely that one of them will have a solid statistical day. I would consider Jeudy as a WR3 option, but I’m not comfortable with Sutton in my lineup.

Tight End

Sit Greg Dulcich

Dulcich has likely gotten the most “start” declarations of any Bronco over the second half of the season. That speaks to his abilities but also the shallow position that we call tight end. By most metrics, Dulcich is having a stellar rookie campaign at a position that is notorious for rookie struggles. Unfortunately, that’s amounted to an inconsistent fantasy profile that leaves him on the fringe of TE1/2 status. The Rams are a top 12 defense in terms of points allowed to tight ends, and while it’s possible Dulcich can get downfield for a big play or two, I wouldn’t recommend relying on that in the most important matchup of your season.

Defense

Start Broncos D/ST

As mentioned, the Rams are the second lowest scoring offense in the NFL which has led them to be the second-best matchup for fantasy defenses. Baker Mayfield will be playing in his third game and starting his second for the Rams as he attempts to adjust to a new offense. He’s turned the ball over eight times in nine games this season, providing the Denver defense with an opportunity to create turnovers. It is the holiday season after all, and I’ve got a feeling Baker will be in the giving mood.

In addition to contributing as a writer for Mile High Report, Chad Workman is a contributor at FantasyPros and co-manages a fantasy football Patreon page, Filmalytics. Follow Chad @tweetsbychad and Filmalytics @filmalytics_ on twitter.