Thursday Night Football Week 16: Jaguars at Jets - Live Updates

Welcome to Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season!

The Jacksonville Jaguars are surging. A big part of that is the emergence of Trevor Lawrence as an elite quarterback. They have one four of their last six games with Lawrence leading the way with over 300 yards passing in three of his last four games. He’ll face a tough task this week, however, against the NFL’s third-ranked defense in the New York Jets. Can he keep the ball rolling for the Jaguars who are now in the mix for the AFC South.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. I absolutely think the Jaguars are on the rise here. Meanwhile, the Jets have lost four of their last five games and sliding hard down the stretch. I took the Jaguars here across the board.