Broncos vs. Rams practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos suffered some setbacks on Thursday as they prepare for a Christmas Day road game against the Los Angeles Rams. Here is your Thursday injury report.

By Tim Lynch
Arizona Cardinals v Denver Broncos Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Well, I stroke a positive tone on Wednesday seeing some starters looking like they might return to the line, but one day of practice has changed all that and not for the better. It had looked like the Denver Broncos would be getting a few starters back with Courtland Sutton and K’Waun Williams both limited in practice as they prepared for the Los Angeles Rams.

However, only Sutton continued his progression with another limited practice. Williams was back to DNP, but was also joined by Latavius Murray and Dalton Risner who both sat out on Thursday.

“We have Randy Gregory. He will not participate. He’s just dealing with a soreness in his knee. We are hoping that he’s going to be able to play. Kendall Hinton will be out with his hamstring. Courtland Sutton will be limited with his hamstring. K’Waun [Williams] will not practice due to his knee. That’s just because we’re going indoors on turf. We want to protect him as a veteran. Kareem [Jackson] will be full go. Dalton Risner will not practice with a foot injury. Jacob Bobenmoyer will be full. Latavius [Murray] will not practice due to some soreness and all that good stuff. We are practicing on turf, so same type of deal. We have officially put Tom Compton on injured reserve. His season is over for the year.”

Here is your full Broncos-Rams practice participation report for Thursday.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Randy Gregory OLB Knee DNP DNP
Kendall Hinton WR Hamstring DNP DNP
Latavius Murray RB Foot LIMITED DNP
Dalton Risner G Shoulder/Back/Foot FULL DNP
K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Knee LIMITED DNP
Courtland Sutton WR Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED
Jacob Bobenmoyer LS Wrist FULL FULL
Kareem Jackson S NIR – resting player LIMITED FULL

Rams Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday* Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday* Friday Game Status
Brian Allen OC Calf DNP DNP
Marquise Copeland DT Ankle DNP DNP
Aaron Donald DT Ankle DNP DNP
Jake Gervase LB Ankle DNP DNP
Travin Howard LB Hip DNP DNP
Ben Skowronek WR Calf DNP DNP
John Wolford QB Neck DNP DNP
David Long Jr. DB Groin LIMITED LIMITED

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.

