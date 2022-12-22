Broncos vs. Rams practice participation report: Thursday

Well, I stroke a positive tone on Wednesday seeing some starters looking like they might return to the line, but one day of practice has changed all that and not for the better. It had looked like the Denver Broncos would be getting a few starters back with Courtland Sutton and K’Waun Williams both limited in practice as they prepared for the Los Angeles Rams.
However, only Sutton continued his progression with another limited practice. Williams was back to DNP, but was also joined by Latavius Murray and Dalton Risner who both sat out on Thursday.
“We have Randy Gregory. He will not participate. He’s just dealing with a soreness in his knee. We are hoping that he’s going to be able to play. Kendall Hinton will be out with his hamstring. Courtland Sutton will be limited with his hamstring. K’Waun [Williams] will not practice due to his knee. That’s just because we’re going indoors on turf. We want to protect him as a veteran. Kareem [Jackson] will be full go. Dalton Risner will not practice with a foot injury. Jacob Bobenmoyer will be full. Latavius [Murray] will not practice due to some soreness and all that good stuff. We are practicing on turf, so same type of deal. We have officially put Tom Compton on injured reserve. His season is over for the year.”
Here is your full Broncos-Rams practice participation report for Thursday.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Randy Gregory
|OLB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|Kendall Hinton
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|Latavius Murray
|RB
|Foot
|LIMITED
|DNP
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Shoulder/Back/Foot
|FULL
|DNP
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist/Knee
|LIMITED
|DNP
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Jacob Bobenmoyer
|LS
|Wrist
|FULL
|FULL
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|NIR – resting player
|LIMITED
|FULL
Rams Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday*
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday*
|Friday
|Game Status
|Brian Allen
|OC
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|Marquise Copeland
|DT
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|Aaron Donald
|DT
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|Jake Gervase
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|Travin Howard
|LB
|Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|John Wolford
|QB
|Neck
|DNP
|DNP
|David Long Jr.
|DB
|Groin
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
