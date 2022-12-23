The week of Broncos Christmas

‘Twas the week of the Denver Broncos Christmas matchup with the Los Angeles Rams,

And not a Broncos fan was stirring, because this season has been as heart damaging as Christmas yams.

The stockings were hung by the chimney with care,

In hopes that Russell freaking Wilson, the $245 million quarterback would show us just a little bit of flare!

Broncos Country was snuggled all in their beds while visions of Sean Payton (or literally anyone not named Nathaniel Hackett... ) danced in their heads.

And Carrie Walton-Penner in her kerchief and Greg Penner in his cap, had just settled down for a long offseason (let’s be real) nap.

When out on the lawn there arose such a clatter, Penner sprang from his bed to see what was the matter.

Away to the window Penner flew like a flash,

Tore open the shutters and realized he had cash.

The moon on the breast of the new-fallen snow,

Gave the luster of brighter days to fans waiting to know,

When, what to Penner’s wondering eyes do appear,

A black Monday’s worth of coaching candidates, and that’s worth a beer,

With just a little bit of savvy, so lively and quick,

Penner knew in a moment he...well...had to be a dick,

More determined than the Eagles his coursers they came,

And he whistled, and shouted, and said we can’t be the same,

“Now Simmons, and Wilson, and Sutton, and Jeudy!”

“Come on offense in general, let’s face it...we’re booty...”

To the top of the ceiling, well as far as we can crawl,

The Seahawks have our draft pick, let’s be spoilers to them all!

As deep passes before the wild hurricanes fly,

When they meet with a sure pair of hands, they will be brought in, no lie,

So up to the house-top, the deep balls they threw,

With a sleigh full of toys, and St. Nicholas, who knew...

And then, in a twinkling, Penner heard on the roof,

The prancing and pawning of each Bronco hoof,

As Penner drew in his hand and was turning around,

Down the chimney St. Nicholas came with a bound.

He was dressed in orange and blue, from his head to his boot,

And his clothes were all tarnished with defeat and the smell of a foot,

Yet, he still flung his toys along his great back,

And as a Broncos fan, he said, “We’ll be back”,

His eyes, how they winkled, his dimples so merry,

“The Broncos play on Christmas! Can this not be scary?”

His droll little mouth was drawn up like a bow,

And the beard of his chin was as white as Denver snow,

The future of the franchise he knew was within Penner’s reach,

And George Paton’s tenure was no longer a walk on the beach,

Santa was excitable and fun, like a jolly old elf,

Just like Nathaniel Hackett, but not so much fun if i say so myself,

A wink of his eye and a twist of his head,

Soon let me know I had nothing to dread,

He spoke with a word, and then developed a perk,

And proudly proclaimed that Russell Wilson will work,

And laying his finger aside of his nose,

And reiterating the Broncos are the team that he chose.

He sprang to his sleigh, saying his team has been downright damning,

Before immediately saying, but we’ve fixed things before...with Manning.

And then I heard him exclaim, before he flew out of sight,

Merry Christmas to All, and to all a good night! And Go Broncos!

