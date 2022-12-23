Broncos fans divided on who should start at quarterback

After a strong offensive performance from the Denver Broncos in their 24-15 win over the Arizona Cardinals last week, we asked fans if the team should sit Russell Wilson for the rest of the season and roll with Brett Rypien instead. Surprisingly, most fans went with the undrafted backup on this one.

The Broncs have already confirmed that Wilson will start this week, which I think most of us expected despite the brutal concussion he suffered two weeks ago. I voted with the minority on this one, because teams just don’t bench a healthy starting quarterback regardless of record. Rypien played against the league’s worst scoring defense, so comparing his points production to Wilson’s average is not an apples to apples comparison either.

The good news is, after a strong offensive performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in a loss and a strong offensive performance in a win over the Cardinals, confidence in Broncos Country is on the rise. 19% may seem low, but its quadruple what it was three weeks ago. That is progress in the right direction.

What do you think of these survey results? Let’s discuss in the comments section below. Also, check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.