Broncos vs. Rams practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos are questionable heading into their Christmas Day game against the Los Angeles Rams. Here is your Friday injury report.

By Tim Lynch
Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have a fresh face added to their injury report on Friday (surprising, I know!) and that is tackle Calvin Anderson. He will join Randy Gregory, Latavius Murray, Dalton Risner, K’Waun Williams, and Courtland Sutton as the players who will be questionable for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Kendall Hinton will be the only player officially ruled out for now.

As for Gregory, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett noted that he will be a game-time decision with the knee soreness he experienced after the game last week against the Arizona Cardinals.

“We are just going to play it safe,” Hackett said on Friday. “We want to be sure that we take care of him. He was sore after the game, and it’s been a while since he played. He’s done a great job in the meetings and done a great job getting his knee right and his mind right. We’re excited and we hope he’s going to be able to get out there, but that will be more of a game-time decision.”

One key name not on the injury report at all is quarterback Russell Wilson. He will absolutely be playing on Christmas Day.

Here is your full Broncos-Rams practice participation report for Friday.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Calvin Anderson T Ankle -- -- DNP QUESTIONABLE
Randy Gregory OLB Knee DNP DNP DNP QUESTIONABLE
Kendall Hinton WR Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT
Latavius Murray RB Foot LIMITED DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Dalton Risner G Shoulder/Back/Foot FULL DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Knee LIMITED DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Courtland Sutton WR Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Jacob Bobenmoyer LS Wrist FULL FULL FULL --
Kareem Jackson S NIR – resting player LIMITED FULL FULL --

Rams Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday* Friday Game Status
Brian Allen OC Calf DNP DNP DNP OUT
Marquise Copeland DT Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT
Aaron Donald DT Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT
Jake Gervase LB Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT
Travin Howard LB Hip DNP DNP DNP OUT
Ben Skowronek WR Calf DNP DNP DNP OUT
John Wolford QB Neck DNP DNP DNP OUT
David Long Jr. DB Groin LIMITED LIMITED FULL --

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.

