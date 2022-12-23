Broncos vs. Rams practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos have a fresh face added to their injury report on Friday (surprising, I know!) and that is tackle Calvin Anderson. He will join Randy Gregory, Latavius Murray, Dalton Risner, K’Waun Williams, and Courtland Sutton as the players who will be questionable for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Kendall Hinton will be the only player officially ruled out for now.

As for Gregory, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett noted that he will be a game-time decision with the knee soreness he experienced after the game last week against the Arizona Cardinals.

“We are just going to play it safe,” Hackett said on Friday. “We want to be sure that we take care of him. He was sore after the game, and it’s been a while since he played. He’s done a great job in the meetings and done a great job getting his knee right and his mind right. We’re excited and we hope he’s going to be able to get out there, but that will be more of a game-time decision.”

One key name not on the injury report at all is quarterback Russell Wilson. He will absolutely be playing on Christmas Day.

Here is your full Broncos-Rams practice participation report for Friday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Calvin Anderson T Ankle -- -- DNP QUESTIONABLE Randy Gregory OLB Knee DNP DNP DNP QUESTIONABLE Kendall Hinton WR Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Latavius Murray RB Foot LIMITED DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Dalton Risner G Shoulder/Back/Foot FULL DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Knee LIMITED DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Courtland Sutton WR Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Jacob Bobenmoyer LS Wrist FULL FULL FULL -- Kareem Jackson S NIR – resting player LIMITED FULL FULL --

Rams Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday* Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday* Friday Game Status Brian Allen OC Calf DNP DNP DNP OUT Marquise Copeland DT Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Aaron Donald DT Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Jake Gervase LB Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Travin Howard LB Hip DNP DNP DNP OUT Ben Skowronek WR Calf DNP DNP DNP OUT John Wolford QB Neck DNP DNP DNP OUT David Long Jr. DB Groin LIMITED LIMITED FULL --