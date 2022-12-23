Week 16: Broncos at Rams - Everything we know

The Denver Broncos will be on the road to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16. Here is everything we have on this game.

The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams are each 4-10 looking to wrap up disappointing seasons and both have been hamstrung by a mountain of injuries on their rosters. Fortunately for Denver, they will get their starting quarterback Russell Wilson back for this game.

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett noted that they will be looking to establish the run game for Wilson and to rely heavily on a balanced offensive attack on Christmas Day.

“You always want to have a perfect 50/50 balance as much as you can,” Hackett said. ”For us, we want to continually run the football. That’s always important. That’s the offense’s best friend—to be able to run the football. It helps you with play-pass and it helps you with so many different things that you do. Then we can mix up some of the passes that we use there. As we continually build this thing, we want to be sure that we’re getting a nice 50/50 mix for the defense to prepare for.”

Balance on offense is something we haven’t seen but for a single game this season and that was last week against an Arizona Cardinals defense that has given up the most points in the NFL this season. They’ll face a tougher test against the Rams this week.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on CBS or Nickelodeon.