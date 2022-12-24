Broncos vs. Rams score predictions for Week 16

A little bit of optimism has returned here at Mile High Report. Nearly all off us think the 4-10 Denver Broncos should be able to handle the equally 4-10 Los Angeles Rams in Week 16. Denver will finish the season with back-to-back AFC West division games, so this might be their best change to steal away a victory before the end of the season.

Collectively, we see a Broncos 20-14 win over the Rams. That’s a big two-game win streak if true. I’ll take it! Here’s how we predicted things individually:

Broncos 23, Rams 16

Russell Wilson is back and the Rams have to rely on an inconsistent Baker Mayfield. It just feels like a game Denver should win here. A two-game win streak would really help set the tone heading into a road game against the Chiefs next week. - Tim Lynch

Rams 17, Broncos 10

Santa isn’t real and neither is Russell Wilson. Bah humbug. - Mike DeCicco

Broncos 17, Rams 10

Santa is absolutely real. Russell Wilson is, too. It’s a Christmas miracle! - Adam Malnati

Broncos 16, Rams 13

Don’t look now but the Broncos will start a winning streak. And it might be enough to give Nathaniel Hackett another year. Merry Christmas, Broncos Country. - Ian St. Clair

Broncos 24, Rams 13

I don’t know, maybe it’s the twinkle of the holiday spirit. Maybe it’s the sugar plum scent in the air! Maybe I’ve been drinking. But regardless, I see a Broncos victory where Russell Wilson plays well. - Nick Burch

Broncos 23, Rams 13

Heck, why not go for a three-peat? Albeit not of wins, but at least of games scoring 20+ points. The Broncos build on the momentum they’ve been creating and take care of business in the last “easy” game on their schedule. The Chargers and Chiefs yet remain, but even if Denver loses to them it won’t feel as bad with a couple of recent Ws on the board. - Taylor Kothe

Broncos 20, Rams 16

This time it’ll be the Rams that are the ones getting stuck at the 16 point margin. No Aaron Donald, no Stafford, no success against this Broncos defense. I’m just trying to stay hopeful and believe that the Broncos will be able to continue to put up points. If Rypien can do it, so can Russ. Right? - Ross Allen

Broncos 23, Rams 14

What is that thing called - a winning streak? The Broncos are the lowest scoring team in the NFL at 15.6, but after crossing 20 points just two times in the first 12 games, Denver has cleared that threshold in each of the last two weeks. The Rams, however, are the second lowest scoring team in the NFL and haven’t topped 17 in the last two weeks. Meanwhile, Denver’s defense is third best in points per game with 18.1 allowed. In other words, it will be tough for the Rams to score points against the Denver defense, while the Broncos offense is trending upward. - Chad Workman

