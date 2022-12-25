Broncos vs. Rams: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Denver Broncos reduced their record-setting injured reserve list by one on Saturday when they announced they would activate running back Chase Edmonds off that list and he would join Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack on the field on Christmas Day against the Los Angeles Rams.
“We did and he did a really good job,” Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Edmonds on Friday. “He still has some things he’s working through because it’s been a while since he’s played football, but we’re hoping to see him out there also.”
With Russell Wilson returning to the lineup and the lack of Aaron Donald on the Rams side of the ball, there is some hope Denver could find success in both the run game and passing attack on Sunday. A strong finish to the season would be a huge point of positivity entering the offseason that this team could build on under the new, incoming regime. Whoever that may be.
Here’s how to watch.
TV Schedule
Who: Denver Broncos (4-10) vs. Los Angeles Rams (4-10)
When: Sunday, December 25, 2022 at 2:30 P.M. Mile High time
Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
TV Channel: CBS and Nickelodeon
Online Streaming: FuboTV
Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), and Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM & 94.1 FM with Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline) | Broncos Radio Network
National Radio: Westwood One with Bill Rosinski (play-by-play) and Ryan Lead (analyst)
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Calvin Anderson
|T
|Ankle
|--
|--
|DNP
|OUT
|Randy Gregory
|OLB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Kendall Hinton
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Latavius Murray
|RB
|Foot
|LIMITED
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Shoulder/Back/Foot
|FULL
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist/Knee
|LIMITED
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Jacob Bobenmoyer
|LS
|Wrist
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|NIR – resting player
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
Rams Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday*
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday*
|Friday
|Game Status
|Brian Allen
|OC
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Marquise Copeland
|DT
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Aaron Donald
|DT
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Jake Gervase
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Travin Howard
|LB
|Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|John Wolford
|QB
|Neck
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|David Long Jr.
|DB
|Groin
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
Broncos-Rams Betting Odds
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened slight 1-point road favorites over the Rams. That line shifted heavily in Denver’s favor throughout the week and now stands at a three-point margin with an over/under at 36.5. I still think Denver wins this game and likely wins by more than a field goal here.
Fan Sentiment
The Broncos are clearly starting Russell Wilson this week against the Rams, but if you asked Broncos Country they’d rather see the team roll with Brett Rypien the rest of the way to close out a disappointing 2022 season.
Broncos Schedule 2022
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|1
|9/12/2022
|at Seattle Seahawks (MNF)
|6:15 PM
|ESPN / ABC
|16-17
|0-1
|2
|9/18/2022
|vs Houston Texans
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|16-9
|1-1
|3
|9/25/2022
|vs San Francisco 49ers (SNF)
|6:20 PM
|NBC / Peacock
|11-10
|2-1
|4
|10/2/2022
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|23-32
|2-2
|5
|10/6/2022
|vs Indianapolis Colts (TNF)
|6:15 PM
|Amazon Prime
|9-12
|2-3
|6
|10/17/2022
|at Los Angeles Chargers (MNF)
|6:15 PM
|ESPN
|16-19
|2-4
|7
|10/23/2022
|vs New York Jets
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|9-16
|2-5
|8
|10/30/2022
|at Jacksonville Jaguars (London, UK)
|7:30 AM
|ESPN+
|21-17
|3-5
|9
|11/6/2022
|BYE WEEK
|10
|11/13/2022
|at Tennessee Titans
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|10-17
|3-6
|11
|11/20/2022
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|16-22
|3-7
|12
|11/27/2022
|at Carolina Panthers
|11:00 AM
|FOX
|10-23
|3-8
|13
|12/4/2022
|at Baltimore Ravens
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|9-10
|3-9
|14
|12/11/2022
|vs Kansas City Chiefs (SNF)
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|28-34
|3-10
|15
|12/18/2022
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|24-15
|4-10
|16
|12/25/2022
|at Los Angeles Rams (Christmas Day)
|2:30 PM
|CBS / Paramount+
|17
|1/1/2023
|at Kansas City Chiefs
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|18
|1/8/2023
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|TBD
|TBD
