Broncos vs. Rams: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Denver Broncos reduced their record-setting injured reserve list by one on Saturday when they announced they would activate running back Chase Edmonds off that list and he would join Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack on the field on Christmas Day against the Los Angeles Rams.

“We did and he did a really good job,” Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Edmonds on Friday. “He still has some things he’s working through because it’s been a while since he’s played football, but we’re hoping to see him out there also.”

With Russell Wilson returning to the lineup and the lack of Aaron Donald on the Rams side of the ball, there is some hope Denver could find success in both the run game and passing attack on Sunday. A strong finish to the season would be a huge point of positivity entering the offseason that this team could build on under the new, incoming regime. Whoever that may be.

Here’s how to watch.

TV Schedule

Who: Denver Broncos (4-10) vs. Los Angeles Rams (4-10)

When: Sunday, December 25, 2022 at 2:30 P.M. Mile High time

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

TV Channel: CBS and Nickelodeon

Online Streaming: FuboTV

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), and Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM & 94.1 FM with Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline) | Broncos Radio Network

National Radio: Westwood One with Bill Rosinski (play-by-play) and Ryan Lead (analyst)

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Calvin Anderson T Ankle -- -- DNP OUT Randy Gregory OLB Knee DNP DNP DNP QUESTIONABLE Kendall Hinton WR Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Latavius Murray RB Foot LIMITED DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Dalton Risner G Shoulder/Back/Foot FULL DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Knee LIMITED DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Courtland Sutton WR Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Jacob Bobenmoyer LS Wrist FULL FULL FULL -- Kareem Jackson S NIR – resting player LIMITED FULL FULL --

Rams Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday* Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday* Friday Game Status Brian Allen OC Calf DNP DNP DNP OUT Marquise Copeland DT Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Aaron Donald DT Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Jake Gervase LB Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Travin Howard LB Hip DNP DNP DNP OUT Ben Skowronek WR Calf DNP DNP DNP OUT John Wolford QB Neck DNP DNP DNP OUT David Long Jr. DB Groin LIMITED LIMITED FULL --

Broncos-Rams Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened slight 1-point road favorites over the Rams. That line shifted heavily in Denver’s favor throughout the week and now stands at a three-point margin with an over/under at 36.5. I still think Denver wins this game and likely wins by more than a field goal here.

Fan Sentiment

The Broncos are clearly starting Russell Wilson this week against the Rams, but if you asked Broncos Country they’d rather see the team roll with Brett Rypien the rest of the way to close out a disappointing 2022 season.

Hot Reads

Broncos Podcasts

For this season, we have completely revamped our entire podcasting efforts for 2022. We have added more long-form shows, but have also begun a daily morning news podcast we have dubbed Horse Tracks to keep fans updated on everything that’s going on in a shorter type of episode.

Here are the long-form shows we produce each week.

The Round Up with Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann: Week 16

A special #ChristmasDay #DENvsLAR edition of #TheRoundUp, featuring my interview w/ @jsimms1119 about his very cool @BudLight signed jersey giveaway plus thoughts on the disappointing season, the #Broncos' D and building on successes the final games.https://t.co/mYtAmhmwJD — Doctor of Words (and tights) (@docllv) December 24, 2022

Something Something Broncos with Jess Place and Mike DeCicco: Week 16

Broncos Binge with Rachel Strand and Dalton Coble: Week 16

Odds and Endzones with Ian St. Clair and Adam Malnati: Week 16

Dublin to Denver with Michael McQuaid, Colum Cronin, and Stuart Roche: Week 16

You can subscribe to our podcast feed on ApplePodcasts, GooglePlay, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn and anywhere else you get your podcasts.

Social Media Information

MHR Facebook Page: Mile High Report: A Denver Broncos Blog

MHR Twitter: Follow @MileHighReport

MHR Instagram: Follow @MileHighReport

MHR Discord: Join Mile High Report Discord

Denver Broncos Fan Group: Denver Broncos Football

MHR Live on Twitch: Follow @ MHR_Live