What should Santa bring Broncos Country for Christmas?

Merry Christmas, Broncos Country!

In the spirit of Christmas, let’s have some fun.

Needless to say, this season and the last seven have been anything but fun for the Denver Broncos.

So as Broncos Country awakes on Christmas morning, what would Santa need to deliver under the tree to turn this franchise around?

Perhaps a head coach who can shift the organization’s losing culture.

Santa could gift Russell Wilson some of the “magic” he had in Seattle. Along with an offensive coordinator who brings a system that meshes with his style of play.

Since he’s Santa, maybe a time machine to go back in time and not make the trade for Wilson.

Or how about looking to the future and ensuring another horrible year so the Broncos can select Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Some may want a new general manager to completely clean house of the disaster this franchise has become.

How about having Santa’s elves find a way to combine the talents of John Elway and Peyton Manning into a younger quarterback?

Of course, we could be simple and just get a healthy roster for a change.

In all seriousness, hopefully the Broncos are in for better days and a return to prior glory.

Merry Christmas, Broncos Country.

