Broncos vs. Rams gameday inactives: Week 16

The Denver Broncos get a lot of starters activated this week as they take on the Los Angeles Rams. Here are your gameday inactives.

By Tim Lynch
The Denver Broncos lead the league in players on injured reserve, but they enjoy a rare boon of starters returning to gameday active status with Randy Gregory, Courtland Sutton, and K’Waun Williams all active for this game. They also activated running back Chase Edmonds off injured reserve.

With Russell Wilson back, the Broncos are in far better shape in this game than the Los Angeles Rams are - at least on offense. Baker Mayfield has been as inconsistent as ever and will be facing a Top 3 defense today. That should provide the Broncos’ offense ample opportunity to compete and build a lead in this game. Winning two in a row would be a huge boost for a team heading into an offseason after a very disappointing regular season.

But first things first, they actually need to handle business and beat the Rams here on Christmas Day. Here is the full list of gameday inactives for the Broncos and Rams today.

Broncos inactives

Player Position
Player Position
Kendall Hinton WR
Brandon Johnson WR
Albert Okwuegbunam TE
Calvin Anderson OT
Michael Ojemudia CB
Elijah Garcia DL
Jarrett Guarantano QB

Rams inactives

Player Position
Player Position
Aaron Donald DL
Ben Skowronek WR
Brian Allen C
Travin Howard LB
John Wolford QB
Marquise Copeland DL
Shaun Jolly CB

