Broncos vs. Rams gameday inactives: Week 16

The Denver Broncos lead the league in players on injured reserve, but they enjoy a rare boon of starters returning to gameday active status with Randy Gregory, Courtland Sutton, and K’Waun Williams all active for this game. They also activated running back Chase Edmonds off injured reserve.

With Russell Wilson back, the Broncos are in far better shape in this game than the Los Angeles Rams are - at least on offense. Baker Mayfield has been as inconsistent as ever and will be facing a Top 3 defense today. That should provide the Broncos’ offense ample opportunity to compete and build a lead in this game. Winning two in a row would be a huge boost for a team heading into an offseason after a very disappointing regular season.

But first things first, they actually need to handle business and beat the Rams here on Christmas Day. Here is the full list of gameday inactives for the Broncos and Rams today.

Broncos inactives Player Position Player Position Kendall Hinton WR Brandon Johnson WR Albert Okwuegbunam TE Calvin Anderson OT Michael Ojemudia CB Elijah Garcia DL Jarrett Guarantano QB