Broncos implode in 51-14 loss to the Rams on Christmas Day

The Denver Broncos finally quit the 2022 season. They had it all. Ugly penalties, shoving on the sidelines, turnovers, sacks, pick sixes and a partridge in a pear tree. The Los Angeles Rams beat them 51-14 and it was never really close. Bring on the next two weeks and end this miserable season.

In-Game Updates

1:00 PM: The Broncos gameday inactives looks a bit normal for a change. The starters on the inactives lists over the last several games are all coming back. Randy Gregory, Courtland Sutton, Dalton Risner, K’Waun Williams, and Latavius Murray were all questionable heading into this game, but all will be active.

3:01 PM: Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense is off to a very rough start in the first quarter. After the Rams opened up the game with a field goal drive, Wilson has thrown two interceptions and both have converted into touchdowns for a 17-0 lead over Denver.

3:15 PM: The Broncos offense finally woke up, but a holding penalty hamstrung the drive. Brandon McManus would have to kick a 54-yard field goal to get the Broncos on the board for the first time in the game. Full first quarter recap.

3:34 PM: Answering the Broncos scoring drive, Baker Mayfield and the Rams drove right down the field and punched it in for another touchdowns to put the Rams up 24-3.

3:54 PM: The Rams offense is proving to be unstoppable on this day. Mayfield and the offense put together a long 14-play, 85 yard touchdown drive before the end of the first half to extend their lead to 31-3 over Denver.

4:01 PM: Russell Wilson came alive with less than two minutes to go in the half to drive the Broncos down into field goal range with 1 second left to give McManus a 49-yard field goal to cut the Rams lead to 31-6 at halftime. Full second quarter recap.

4:27 PM: The Broncos looked like they might put up more points on their opening possession of the second half, but Wilson threw it up in the end zone for an easy interception by Jalen Ramsey.

4:51 PM: The third quarter ended with the Rams having scored on every possession in the game. They were driving late in the quarter after having added a field goal to their lead. They are 34-6 and looking to score again. Full third quarter recap.

5:12 PM: Russell Wilson hit Jerry Jeudy deep to get them into the red zone and then found Greg Dulcich in the end zone for the touchdown to cut the Rams lead to 41-14. The two-point conversion was good.

5:18 PM: Despite benching Baker Mayfield, the Rams continued their scoring crusade to get another field goal to put them up 44-14 over the Broncos. They have scored on all eight of their possessions in this game.

5:24 PM: Brett Rypien came in for Russell Wilson and looked like he might lead the Broncos to some garbage time points, but then threw an ugly interception that was returned 80+ yards for the pick six. Rams drop a 50-burger on the Broncos. 51-14.

Game Preview

It’s hard to believe the Los Angeles Rams are the defending Super Bowl champions. They have been beset by injuries every bit as much as the Denver Broncos have this season and both teams sit at 4-10 looking to end the season on a high note.

This game is going to come down to Russell Wilson and the Broncos’ offense once again. If they can score points, then Denver’s strong defense should be able to limit Baker Mayfield and force him into some costly errors that will help the Broncos to their fifth win of the season.

Now that Klint Kubiak has been calling plays for a good 3-4 games, I feel like we could see the offense continue to see more and more efficiency moving forward. I’d love to see them put up 20+ points again this week.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on CBS or Nickelodeon.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, I am covering all my picks this year on TallySight. For once, I actually like the Broncos here and I think they can cover that 3-point spread advantage. As is typical of Broncos games in 2022, I also took the under on that 36 over/under. I’d be crazy not to given the Broncos track record this season on that front.