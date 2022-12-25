Broncos vs. Rams first quarter recap

The Denver Broncos had a 10-4 record on coin tosses this season to go with their 4-10 record. However, they called tails and it landed tails to move them to 11-4 on the season with that opening coin toss. They deferred to bring the Los Angeles Rams out onto the field to start the game.

The Rams came out running the ball hard against the Broncos and quickly put together a nice opening drive to start the game. They briefly entered field goal range, but the Broncos defense started to wake up. After a stuffed reverse and a huge fumbled snap put them into a third and 28. The Rams got just enough back on third down to setup a Matt Gay 55-yard field goal for an early lead.

Rams 3, Broncos 0.

In three short plays, we all got reintroduced to the Broncos offense we all know and hate. A deep yolo ball incomplete, a run for no gain, then a third and long. That third and long turned into an interception in double coverage to give the Rams the ball at the Broncos 34-yard line.

Three plays later, Baker Mayfield found Tyler Higbee to cash in on the interception with a touchdown to put the Rams up two scores early in the game.

Rams 10, Broncos 0.

On their next drive, the Broncos followed up with back-to-back runs, but a holding penalty negated the positive momentum. Then Russell Wilson found linebacker Bobby Wagner open over the middle for another interception where it was returned to the 10 yard line. The Rams would easily convert that into another touchdown to put Denver in a hole so massive there is likely no hope of climbing out.

Rams 17, Broncos 0.

Wilson snapped out of things on the next drive to find his first completion to a Broncos’ player of the game. He fired a laser to Courtland Sutton for 21-yards and then after a sack found Jerry Jeudy for 23-yards into Rams territory.

Graham Glasgow committed his second holding penalty of the game from there to make things difficult. A run for a three yard loss by Chase Edmonds compounded things. Sutton made a nice sideline catch to help make it a third and 10. They wouldn’t convert and Brandon McManus would kick a 54-yard field goal to at least get Denver on the board before the end of the first quarter.

Rams 17, Broncos 3.