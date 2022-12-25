Final Score: Wheels have come off as Broncos blown out by Rams

The Los Angeles Rams dominated the Denver Broncos from start to finish. They would score on every single possession until late in the fourth quarter on their way to a 51-14 route of a Broncos team that has completely folded with three games to go in the season.

One good thing that comes from this ugly loss is that gives the Broncos a good reason to move on a bit early from Nathaniel Hackett. With some rules changes in recent years, teams can now interview people for a head coaching job two weeks before the end of the season. Denver might as well get the ball rolling there.

Here is the deal: If they have already decided to move on after the season no matter what, there is no reason to not make the move Monday. Teams can now interview candidates currently working with other teams in the final two weeks of the regular season. https://t.co/E2Tt1Jh9Sm — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 26, 2022

First Quarter

Russell Wilson began the game 0/3 with two backbreaking interceptions. The Rams converted both turnovers into touchdowns and the Broncos found themselves in a gigantic 17-0 hole in the first quarter.

Wilson did snap out of it late putting together a nice drive where he went 4/4 and got the offense into field goal range for a Brandon McManus 54-yard attempt.

Second Quarter

Things only got worse from there and by the middle of the second quarter all of Broncos Country was looking for ways to cheer up.

This game sucks but my girl just dropped off Blue Bear to help cheer. Today’s a good day. pic.twitter.com/mF3BoKxkmH — Mike DeCicco (@MikeDeCicco) December 25, 2022

The Rams would dominate the entire half putting up two more touchdowns before halftime against a Broncos defense that was among the NFL’s best before this game. Wilson did get a late drive in the two-minute offense to help cut the lead by another field goal, but that first half was a brutal one for the Denver Broncos and their fans.

Third Quarter

Russell Wilson is about as bad as a quarterback could be. Nothing shows how bad than this interception in the third quarter. Wilson had a running lane for the first down and a wide open Courtland Sutton who was desperately trying to get Wilson to move his eyes. Wilson never did.

Sutton visibly upset with the decision to ignore the wide open running lane and toss it downfield pic.twitter.com/rc6CWLS5nV — Zach Segars (@Zach_Segars) December 25, 2022

The Rams had scored on every possession in the game, including adding another field goal in the third quarter. They were also driving into scoring range again when the quarter ended.

Fourth Quarter

Denver’s defensive implosion continued throughout the game and into the fourth quarter. The no-punt Rams would put another touchdown on the board early in the fourth to get up 41-6 over the dysfunctional and dismal Denver Broncos.

The Broncos finally got onto the touchdown board after a long pass to Jerry Jeudy got them into the red zone. Jeudy had six catches for 117 yards in the game as the long bright spot. Wilson hit Greg Duldich for the touchdown.

After multiple penalties and retries on the two-point conversion attempt, the Broncos finally got it.

Hilariously, the Rams would score on their eighth-straight possession in this game with another field goal drive. Baker Mayfield was benched and the Rams still marched down the field and scored. Denver’s defense completely disappeared in this game.

Wilson was benched for Brett Rypien where Rypien would promptly throw a pick six from the red zone to give the Rams a 50-burger.

Rams 51, Broncos 14.