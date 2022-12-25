Broncos vs. Rams second quarter recap

The Los Angeles Rams were having none of this Denver Broncos defensive dominance nonsense. They came out and answered the Broncos field goal drive with another strong drive from Baker Mayfield. Mayfield would start the game 11/11 and four straight scoring drives. His first incompletion came just before his second touchdown pass to put the Rams up big over the Broncos.

Rams 24, Broncos 3.

After a nice kickoff return from Montrell Washington, the Broncos got across midfield behind back-to-back runs by Latavius Murray. Then three straight pass attempts resulted in two incompletions and a sack.

Russell Wilson:



4/9

57 yards

2 INTs

25.9 passer rating — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) December 25, 2022

From there, the Rams put together their second long drive of the second quarter. They would cap a 14-play, 85 yard drive with their fourth touchdown of the game an embarrassingly large 31-3 lead over the pathetic Broncos with less than two minutes to go in the first half.

Rams 31, Broncos 3.

The last time I saw such an embarrassing half of play the #Broncos lost a home game 59-14. — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) December 25, 2022

With just over a minute to go in the half, Wilson completed a pass to Greg Dulcich for a first down but then was sacked. He would then take off for a first down run from there to get out near midfield with 20 seconds to go. After two straight incompletions, Wilson found Jerry Jeudy to get the Broncos into field goal range late.

Rams 31, Broncos 6.