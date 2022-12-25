 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Broncos vs. Rams second quarter recap

The Denver Broncos are down a whooping 31-6 to the Los Angeles Rams at halftime.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams were having none of this Denver Broncos defensive dominance nonsense. They came out and answered the Broncos field goal drive with another strong drive from Baker Mayfield. Mayfield would start the game 11/11 and four straight scoring drives. His first incompletion came just before his second touchdown pass to put the Rams up big over the Broncos.

Rams 24, Broncos 3.

After a nice kickoff return from Montrell Washington, the Broncos got across midfield behind back-to-back runs by Latavius Murray. Then three straight pass attempts resulted in two incompletions and a sack.

From there, the Rams put together their second long drive of the second quarter. They would cap a 14-play, 85 yard drive with their fourth touchdown of the game an embarrassingly large 31-3 lead over the pathetic Broncos with less than two minutes to go in the first half.

Rams 31, Broncos 3.

With just over a minute to go in the half, Wilson completed a pass to Greg Dulcich for a first down but then was sacked. He would then take off for a first down run from there to get out near midfield with 20 seconds to go. After two straight incompletions, Wilson found Jerry Jeudy to get the Broncos into field goal range late.

Rams 31, Broncos 6.

