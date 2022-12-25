Broncos vs. Rams third quarter recap

Nathaniel Hackett came out of the Denver Broncos locker room to meet with the CBS crew and noted that the team simply can’t turn the ball over. On the very next play, Russell Wilson hit Greg Dulcich over the middle where it sure looked like he fumbled it away to the Los Angeles Rams. The referees ruled the play stands as called allowing the Broncos to dodge a bullet with that opening play of the second half.

Another holding penalty, this time on Billy Turner, set the Broncos back, Wilson found Jerry Jeudy open to nearly get the first down right off the bat. However, Wilson then went deep to Dulcich to the end zone where he was easily intercepted by Jalen Ramsey. Wilson had a wide open Courtland Sutton trying desperately to get his attention and Wilson could have run for a first down too.

Sutton visibly upset with the decision to ignore the wide open running lane and toss it downfield pic.twitter.com/rc6CWLS5nV — Zach Segars (@Zach_Segars) December 25, 2022

Meanwhile, the Broncos defense just couldn’t stop Baker Mayfield and the Rams at all. Continuing their perfect scoring on every drive in the game, the Rams marched down the field and were only stopped inside the 20 yard line. The field goal would put them back up by four touchdowns.

Rams 34, Broncos 6.

On the Broncos next possession, they would have a failed screen pass and back-to-back sacks and a punt. This is your 2022 Denver Broncos.