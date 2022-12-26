Horse Tracks: Broncos loss to Rams not a surprise

The Broncos are terrible.

If there was any doubt about in what direction the 2022 Broncos were heading, Sunday’s Christmas Day game in Los Angeles against the Rams settled whatever lingering questions fans had about their team.

In a 51-14 blowout loss to another 4-win team, there are no silver linings. You can point fingers at the coach, Russell Wilson, the offensive line, the color orange and everything in between, but in the end it really doesn’t matter. The 2022 season has been over for weeks and, despite the hype, never really began in the first place.

The Broncos are a joke.

The Russell Wilson circus needs to end. The Nathaniel Hackett experiment has blown up in all of our faces. General Manager George Paton’s clown shoes and makeup are no longer hidden by that slick suit. This season is a monster of all their making and they all need to pack their crap and move along. Seriously.

What we saw on Sunday was far more than the ‘embarrassment’ than headlines and quotes claim. This was an atomic implosion of incompetence the likes of which we haven’t seen since the Josh McDaniels era.

...and there are two more games. Despite how awful and unwatchable this season has been, we aren’t through yet. We still get the opportunity to watch the Denver Broncos fall face-first down the stairs in real time two more times.

Lucky us.

