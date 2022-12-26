Broncos fired Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos have fired now former Head Coach, Nathaniel Hackett. UPDATE: The Broncos have confirmed this move and have released a state via the teams Owner and CEO Greg Penner.

“On behalf of our ownership and organization, I want to thank Nathaniel Hackett for his dedication as head coach of the Denver Broncos. We sincerely appreciate Nathaniel’s efforts and wish him and his family all the best in the future. “Following extensive conversations with George and our ownership group, we determined a new direction would ultimately be in the best interest of the Broncos. This change was made now out of respect for everyone involved and allows us to immediately begin the search for a new head coach. “We recognize and appreciate this organization’s championship history, and we understand we have not met that standard. Our fans deserve much better, and I can’t say enough about their loyalty during such a challenging stretch for our team. “Moving forward, we will carefully evaluate every aspect of our football operations and make whatever changes are necessary to restore this franchise’s winning tradition. “I will lead our head coaching search with support from our ownership group and George, whom I have confidence in as our general manager. As we begin the process of selecting our next head coach, we remain focused on playing competitive football to finish the season on a positive note.”

In that statement, Penner states that this move was made in the best interest of the Broncos, and allows the team to immediately begin their Head Coaching search.

Obviously, we all saw this move coming. Hackett had issues since day one with his game management, then play-calling, couldn’t close games, handed over play-calling duties, and last night, we saw turmoil all over the field. It was a mess, and quarterback Russell Wilson’s decline in play just amplified how badly Hackett was doing.

This is why Hackett only lasted 15 games with the Broncos and was fired before the end of his first season with the team.

Now, for the second straight season, the Broncos are looking for a Head Coach. No names have been put out there as possible candidates just yet, but Dallas Cowboy’s defensive coordinator Dan Quinn seems like the early favorite for the job. However, a lot and can will change in the coming weeks.

More on this developing story soon.