Randy Gregory suspended one game for throwing punch; fight reportedly sped up HC firing

The altercation with Rams guard Oday Aboushi was among the reasons the Walton-Penner group decided the head coach could no longer stay.

By Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann
San Francisco 49ers v Denver Broncos Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

In one more example that the Broncos are in complete disarray, Randy Gregory’s frustrations on the field and off yesterday have resulted in a one-game suspension by the NFL.

The defensive end, playing in just his second game back after being on injured reserve, exchanged punches with Rams’ guard Oday Aboushi after the game. Both players received the one-game suspension.

Gregory even made it public to reporters that he did, in fact, hit Aboushi.

Gregory, who had a rough day in a game full of rough days, also got a personal foul for hitting Baker Mayfield after a play.

But perhaps the newsiest part of this expected reaction is that this meltdown contributed to today’s firing of head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

With only two weeks of the season left, the reason for firing now was not necessarily surprising but a little odd given he wasn’t fired half a dozen other times that seemed likely this season.

Apparently, the Broncos’ ownership group saw this altercation - as well as the much talked about incident between Dalton Risner and Brett Rypien on the sideline and the poor defensive performance overall - as reason to speed up the process.

It feels like rock bottom is close. Are we there yet?

