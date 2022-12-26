Randy Gregory suspended one game for throwing punch; fight reportedly sped up HC firing

In one more example that the Broncos are in complete disarray, Randy Gregory’s frustrations on the field and off yesterday have resulted in a one-game suspension by the NFL.

The defensive end, playing in just his second game back after being on injured reserve, exchanged punches with Rams’ guard Oday Aboushi after the game. Both players received the one-game suspension.

#Broncos DE Randy Gregory and #Rams G Oday Aboushi got into it after today's game and exchanged punches.



Top-left corner is where it all starts.



( @MichaelCBS4)pic.twitter.com/kF0bGp9Juz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 26, 2022

Gregory even made it public to reporters that he did, in fact, hit Aboushi.

Randy Gregory, as he walked away from a media gaggle, said he would talk tomorrow and then said, “Y’all wanna know if I hit him in the mouth? I did.” — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 26, 2022

Gregory, who had a rough day in a game full of rough days, also got a personal foul for hitting Baker Mayfield after a play.

Touchdown, Rams.



Baker Mayfield finds Tyler Higbee for a touchdown.



Randy Gregory gets flagged after the play for unsportsmanlike conduct.



Denver trails 24-3 with 9:42 to play in the first half. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) December 25, 2022

But perhaps the newsiest part of this expected reaction is that this meltdown contributed to today’s firing of head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

With only two weeks of the season left, the reason for firing now was not necessarily surprising but a little odd given he wasn’t fired half a dozen other times that seemed likely this season.

Apparently, the Broncos’ ownership group saw this altercation - as well as the much talked about incident between Dalton Risner and Brett Rypien on the sideline and the poor defensive performance overall - as reason to speed up the process.

One of the worst performances of Russell Wilson’s career, the defense finally quitting, an openly physical disagreement between Denver players on the sideline and then Randy Gregory punching a Rams player on field postgame. All made ownership unwilling to let Hackett finish. https://t.co/i7jraZhOdU — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) December 26, 2022

It feels like rock bottom is close. Are we there yet?