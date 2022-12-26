Report: Broncos name Jerry Rosburg the interim Head Coach

According to ESPN’s NFL lead insider, Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos have named Jerry Rosburg as the interim Head Coach. As we know, the Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett earlier this morning and now have named the man who helped him with game management as the man who will lead this team these final two weeks.

Sources: Broncos players were just informed that senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg, whom Nathaniel Hackett hired during the season to aid him in clock management strategy, is now taking over as the Broncos’ interim head coach, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/WJ8BFXlg3k — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2022

Rosburg was brought in earlier this season after Hackett struggled with game management and other simple tasks that a Head Coach is meant to deal with. Those struggles seemed to go away after his hiring before the other issues with Hackett began to pop up, but his addition was beneficial to this team. Now, the veteran coach/advisor will lead the Broncos and likely continue to serve as an advisor while also picking up the duties Hackett had remaining after losing a few throughout the season.

This move doesn’t change much and it's simply a move to get the Broncos through the final two weeks of the season before they begin to fully clean-house on the coaching side of the ball.

The lone positive here is that it keeps defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero as defensive coordinator. He is likely to be a candidate to replace Hackett or for the other jobs out there, but is probably the Broncos preferred option to remain as defensive coordinator under the new coaching staff. It is unclear if this is actually the plan or not, but it seems logical to keep him in that role moving forward.

At the end of the day, I do not see much changing under Rosburg. Kubiak will continue to call the offense, Evero will continue to call the defense, and Rosburg will run the game management and make sure everything is running smoothly. How the players react and play for him remains to be seen. We saw what happened vs. the Rams, and we could see some of that continue throughout these final two games.