Broncos offered DC Ejiro Evero interim Head Coaching job; he turned it down

According to NFL Network’s insider Tom Pelissero, Denver Broncos General Manager George Paton offered their interim head coaching job to current defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, but he turned down the job. The report states that Evero would rather stick with the defense because it would be what is best for the team.

#Broncos GM George Paton informed players the team offered the interim head coaching job to DC Ejiro Evero, who decided with two weeks left it was best for the team if he keeps working with the defense. Evero will be a candidate for head-coaching jobs — including in Denver. https://t.co/lCgYxmTztV — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 26, 2022

Evero seemed like a natural in-house candidate to replace Hackett on an interim and potentially, full-time basis but this throws a wrench in that happening, potentially. As we know, Hackett brought in Evero as his defensive coordinator, and are really good friends. So, some loyalty and doing what is best for himself could be happening here.

Replacing his good friend as Head Coach for a team that fired him before he could finish his first year with the team with a quarterback playing poorly would be an awkward situation for him. Also, if the relationship between Hackett and Russ wasn’t great, I do not think he would really want to enter himself into that and would rather just continue coaching the defense and adding to his resume.

As we know, Evero is going to be a hot head-coaching candidate this off-season. He has had the Broncos' defense playing at a high level despite many injuries and will get some interviews, including with the Broncos. However, it is starting to feel like it is more likely that Evero moves on this offseason than remain with the Broncos. I could be wrong, but that is my feeling currently. Seeing him turn down the chance to be the head man in Denver only makes my belief in that stronger.

It is disappointing because Evero has been excellent as a defensive coordinator despite all the turmoil happening in Denver. Without his defense playing at a high level for him, it is possible this team only has one or two wins this season. Now, again, I could be very wrong and that he sticks as the defensive coordinator with the Broncos or gets hired as the Head Coach elsewhere or with the Broncos. My gut is just telling me he is leaving this team this offseason(or it could be all the food I ate the last two days)