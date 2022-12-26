Monday Night Football Week 16: Chargers at Colts - Live Updates

If you had asked about the Los Angeles Chargers and their path the playoffs six months ago, you would have brought up Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos being in their way. How laughable that is looking back. The Broncos franchise is in complete disarray once again and the losing culture has seeped its way into everything they do. Meanwhile, the Chargers can clinch a playoff spot two weeks early with a win over the Indianapolis Colts tonight.

Kickoff is set for Monday, December 26, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana and will air on ESPN. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, fuboTV will be streaming this game.

My Prediction

At 3.5-points, they should be able to pull out the win and the cover here in this game.