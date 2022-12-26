Report: Broncos have dismissed special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes and offensive line coach Butch Barry

Earlier today, the Denver Broncos announced that they have fired Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett. Well, the firings have not stopped there. according to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos have dismissed special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes and offensive line coach Butch Barry as well.

Coaching firings at Broncos headquarters continues. Per source, coaches have been informed special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes and offensive line coach Butch Barry have also been dismissed. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) December 27, 2022

Dwayne Stukes was brought in this offseason to be part of Hackett’s staff and was supposed to help the special teams unit that has struggled in recent years. However, was saw lapses at times and just not much improvement from the unit. He was unlikely to return regardless, but it is telling that he was let go with two games left in the season. So, the Broncos will once again look for a new special teams coach to help this unit next season.

The other coach dismissed by the Broncos this evening was offensive line coach, Butch Barry. He came over from the 49ers where he was their assistant offensive line coach, and was supposed to get this unit going. He was replacing Mike Munchak who was well-regarded by many as the top offensive line coach, so he was already under pressure from the start. Unfortunately, this unit regressed across the board and a move had to happen. It seemed inevitable that he would be let go after the season, but doing it now also speaks volumes, as it did with Stukes. Hopefully, the Broncos just bring back Munchak to coach the offensive line.

The Broncos have announced that Mike Mallory will take over the special teams duties while Ben Steele will serve as the offensive line coach as well.

I do not think we will see many more firings before the end of the season, but more will be coming after the season finale game. I do not see any offensive coaches returning to this team next year and the defensive side could see some changes as well. The Broncos' new ownership figures to clean house this offseason, so changes are happening now, but many more are coming in the future.