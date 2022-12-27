Broncos Reacts Survey: Week 17

It’s been an eventful week with the Denver Broncos. The changes owner Greg Penner has made is just the beginning of what promises to be an offseason of upheaval and change (once again). This time might be different, however, as the franchise finally has an actual owner to hold everyone accountable.

That brings us to our weekly Broncos Reacts Survey on how confident us fans are in the direction of the team. And despite there being two games left on the schedule this regular season, I would imagine this poll should begin to reflect the momentum of changes Penner and his ownership group have made and will continue to make over the next several weeks.

Frankly, the fact they decided to move at all after an embarrassing listless 51-14 effort by the Broncos on Sunday shows just how done the ownership group was with the present situation. Waiting even two games was no longer in the cards there. Are you encouraged by this action or are we keeping the status quo on these polls moving forward? Let’s ride...err, Let’s vote!