Tracking the Denver Broncos 2023 head coaching search

It’s another year in Dove Valley, which means we’ve got another head coaching search to complete. Here is everything that is going on with that annual event for the 2023 season!

Unlike the Pittsburgh Steelers who have had three head coaches since 1969, the Denver Broncos change the head coach of their franchise so regularly that we often lose track of how many they have had since Mike Shanahan. Shanny was fired in 2008, less than 15 years ago. Since that time, the Broncos have fired and hired head coaches at an alarming rate.

If you count interim head coaches, the Broncos will hire their ninth head coach since then. That’s at a rate that exceeds a new head coach every two years.

Mike Shanahan (1995-2008)

Josh McDaniels (2009-2010)

Eric Studesville (2010*)

John Fox (2011-2014)

Gary Kubiak (2014-2016)

Vance Joseph (2017-2018)

Vic Fangio (2019-2021)

Nathaniel Hackett (2022)

Jerry Rosenburg (2022*)

TBD (2023-?)

*Indicates interim head coach

With Nathaniel Hackett being fired the day after Christmas and Jerry Rosenburg being elevated to interim, the Broncos now enter yet another head coaching search. This post will track that process all the way through. Will this search finally land the hire that will turn this franchise around?