Broncos vs Chiefs preview: Is this the week Denver finally beats KC? (lol)

The Denver Broncos will look to do something that hasn’t happened since 2015.

Beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

The current streak sits at 14 straight losses.

Add in the Broncos have an interim head coach and even good Denver teams struggle in December Arrowhead Stadium.

Needless to say, the task is a big one for the Broncos. And the odds back that up.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Broncos as monster +13.5-point underdogs. That number is not surprising at all, especially since Denver is on the road.

As for the total that sits at 45. The over has now hit in three-straight games for the Broncos and now sits at 11-4. The last time these two teams played, they hit the over.

Offensive Rankings

Denver: Twenty-fifth in overall offense (316.6 yards per game), 23rd in rushing (107.5), 20th in passing (209.1), 32nd in scoring offense (15.5 points per game).

KC: First in overall offense (420.6 yards per game), 17th in rushing (117.1), first in passing (303.5), second in scoring offense (29.2 points per game).

Defensive Rankings

Denver: Fifth in overall defense (314.3 yards per game), 16th in rushing defense (117.4), sixth in passing defense (196.9), tied for seventh in scoring defense (20.3 points per game).

KC: Fifteenth in overall defense (332.9 yards per game), eighth in rushing defense (107.1), 20th in passing defense (225.7), tied for 15th in scoring defense (22.1 points per game).

Here are the MHR staff’s keys to Sunday’s game.

No punting for the Broncos

Now that Denver doesn’t have a special teams coordinator, there’s no need to use one of the worst punters in the league either. So go for it on every fourth down, regardless of where the Broncos offense is on the field. Live dangerously. Plus, it would make the game somewhat exciting. — Ian St. Clair

Play Dalton Risner at QB

If he isn’t going to protect the QB, let him take the snaps and not get helped up by his offensive line when they give up yet another sack. And let Brett Rypien play guard. It will be fun to watch, at least for a quarter. — Adam Malnati

The Broncos play on Sunday?

I had totally forgotten we have to play two more games, lol. — Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann

Win out of spite

Show us how badly Nathaniel Hackett held you all back and beat a team this franchise hasn’t beaten since the Obama administration. Plus, beating the Chiefs would make me happy and that’s all I care about at this point. — Tim Lynch

New offensive linemen

George Paton should send out his scouts to go grab the biggest people they can find tailgating and make them the new offensive linemen. It can’t be worse than what we’ve seen this season, right? It’ll also come with the added bonus that they might not hate the quarterbacks more than the current front five do. — Ross Allen

What are your keys to Sunday’s game?