Broncos vs Chiefs betting odds for Week 17

It has been an eventful week in Broncos Country. Greg Penner made the decision on Monday to go ahead and move on from Nathaniel Hackett as the Denver Broncos head coach for the remaining two games of the season. In his place, consultant Jerry Roseburg was elevated to interim head coach. That leaves the team in relative chaos heading into a game against the AFC West leading Kansas City Chiefs.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos are embarrassingly overmatched and nearly two touchdown underdogs at 13.5-points to the Chiefs. The over/under is only at 45 too, so yikes!

Broncos vs. Chiefs betting odds

Denver Broncos (4-11) at Kansas City Chiefs (12-3)

Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. Mile High time

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Denver, Colorado

ATS Betting Lines: Kansas City -13.5

Moneyline Odds: Denver + 625 / Kansas City -900

Over/Under: 45

General Manager George Paton came out today talking about encouraging the players to finish the final two games strongly, but I just don’t see it.

“I challenged our team to finish the year on a winning note to build for 2023,” Paton said on Tuesday. “We’re going to embrace that challenge in front of us. I look forward to finishing this year strong and doing everything possible for us to find that next great head coach of the Denver Broncos.”

How much impact those words will have is something we’ll have to wait until Sunday to see. Frankly, I think you can stick a fork in this team. It’s all about 2023. Who stays and who goes and who comes in to help rebuild this team culture into one that goes from expecting to lose to expecting to win. That’s all I care about at this point.

What do you think Broncos Country?